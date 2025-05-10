Pro-Golfer Phil Mickelson Absolutely Destroys Gavin Newsom

Golf legend Phil Mickelson didn’t hold back regarding Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (CA) latest move to sue President Donald Trump over electric vehicles. The legendary golfer took to social media, delivering a sharp roast aimed directly at Newsom and cut straight to the heart of the issue: Newsom's prioritization of a political agenda over the real concerns of California residents. Mickelson expressed frustration with the governor's decision to focus on legal battles against Trump, while California continues to face mounting challenges, from skyrocketing taxes to a crippling cost of living.

Newsom criticized Trump for withholding billions of dollars allocated by Congress for electric vehicle infrastructure. He claimed that Trump’s actions benefit China, undermine American innovation, and cost thousands of jobs, and he stated that California would continue to fight against them.

Mickelson highlighted just how absurd Newsom’s claims were in a sharp and clever response.

“Stay after it, governor. Show him what a great high-speed railway system we have, and I'm sure he'll change his mind,” Mickelson wrote.

Stay after it governor. Show him what a great high speed railway system we have and I’m sure he’ll change his mind. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 8, 2025

The pro-golfer was referencing Newsom's California high-speed rail project, which is estimated to cost around $130 billion and aims to connect the San Francisco Bay Area with Los Angeles. President Trump had previously criticized the project's "out of control" costs, suggesting that it would make any future presidential run by Newsom highly unlikely.

“A little train going from San Francisco to Los Angeles that's being run by Gavin Newscum, the governor of California. Ever heard of Gavin Newscum?' Trump told reporters at the White House. “That train is the worst cost overrun thing I've ever seen. It's hundreds of billions for a stupid project that should've never been built.”