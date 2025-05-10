One House Republican Had the Best Line for the Dems' Failed Insurrection at...
Pakistan Launches New Missile Strikes on India Amid Escalating Tensions

Sarah Arnold | May 10, 2025 9:00 AM
Pakistan has claimed responsibility for launching a series of strikes on Indian military targets, escalating already high tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. The attacks come in retaliation for earlier Indian airstrikes and mark a dangerous new phase in their long-standing conflict. Both countries have blamed each other for initiating the conflict, each insisting their actions were in response to the other’s aggression.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s military launched retaliatory strikes against India, hitting military installations in response to missile attacks on three of its own air bases earlier in the week. According to Pakistani officials, medium-range Fateh missiles were used to strike an Indian missile storage site and airbases located in Pathankot and Udhampur.

Hours following the attack, India accused Pakistan of targeting civilian and military sites—specifically "the medicare center and school premises at the air bases in Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur"—using drones, UCAVs, loitering munitions, long-range weapons, and fighter jets.

The strike marks the latest escalation between the two nations, which both have nuclear weapons. 

Pakistani army spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif said the nation’s air force assets were untouched and claimed that some of India’s missiles mistakenly struck its own territory in eastern Punjab. He condemned the incident as “a provocation of the highest order,” while Indian officials have yet to issue a response.

On Wednesday, I reported that India launched a military operation against Pakistan, hitting “terrorist infrastructure” in both Pakistan and Pakistan Kashmir. The Indian government said nine sites were struck. In response, Pakistan vowed to retaliate. 

The attack comes after India accused Pakistan of being behind a deadly attack that left 26 men dead and pledged to retaliate. However, Pakistan has denied any involvement and claimed it had intelligence warning of an impending strike from India. The strikes mark the most significant military escalation between India and Pakistan since 2019, when Indian fighter jets carried out precision airstrikes on terrorist camps deep inside Pakistani territory. That action came in response to a deadly suicide bombing—believed to be backed by Islamabad—that killed over 40 Indian paramilitary troops.

