Chaos Erupts at AOC Town Hall as Protester Accuses Her of 'Genocide' Lies Over Gaza

During a recent town hall in Jackson Heights, Queens, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was interrupted by a protester who accused her of ignoring what she called a “genocide in Gaza.” The woman loudly called the progressive Squad member a “liar” and a “war criminal,” sparking chaos in the room. Audience members responded with boos and heckling, and the disruption escalated until security stepped in and removed the protester. Ocasio-Cortez addressed the incident by stressing her support for open dialogue but reminded attendees that respectful conduct and adherence to event rules are essential.

On Friday, pro-Palestine activists, who identified themselves as former supporters, crashed AOC’s town hall, heckling the congresswoman about the ongoing war between Gaza and Israel.

“I am a healthcare worker and I want to know what you’re doing about the genocide in Gaza!” the individual shouted at Ocasio-Cortez.

The audience quickly rallied to AOC’s defense, chanting “shame, shame, shame” as boos echoed throughout the room before staffers approached the protestor.

“You’re a liar. You’re a liar!” The protester continued to shout, calling her a “war criminal.”

Once the room had settled, the progressive congresswoman responded to the protester’s outburst.

“I more than welcome people who disagree, or are super pissed off at me for any issue to come, but we have some ground rules here,” AOC told the crowd. “Please wait for the Q&A, because we don't want to deprive all of our neighbors of the ability to have information and hearing them respond to it… We need to be able to have this conversation.”

Liberals have accused Ocasio-Cortez of betraying the Gaza movement following a speech she delivered last year in support of then–Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention. Critics took issue with the fact that she mentioned Gaza only briefly, crediting Harris with “working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and bring the hostages home.”