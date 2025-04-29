Sen. Hawley Revives ‘PELOSI Act’ to Crack Down on Congressional Stock Trading

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is again turning up the heat on Washington corruption by reintroducing the “PELOSI Act,” a bold effort to ban members of Congress and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Named after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), whose financial dealings have long raised questions, the bill directly targets the insider privilege, allowing lawmakers to profit off the markets while shaping policy.

This week, Hawley reintroduced the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act, which would ban members of Congress from trading or holding individual stocks. The senator argued that lawmakers should prioritize serving their constituents, not profiting from stock trading using insider information. He said that the act would help restore public trust in the government.

Hawley first introduced the act in 2023, but it stalled under President Joe Biden’s administration. With President Donald Trump back in office, the legislation is gaining traction. Trump has pledged to “absolutely” sign the bill if it reaches his desk, stating he “watched Nancy Pelosi get rich through insider information.”

The PELOSI Act would prohibit members of Congress and their spouses from buying, selling, or holding individual stocks while in office. However, they would still be allowed to invest in diversified mutual funds, ETFs, or U.S. Treasury bonds. Lawmakers would have 180 days to comply with the law, and those who fail to do so would be required to forfeit any stock profits to the U.S. Treasury and could face fines from congressional ethics committees.

“Members of Congress should be fighting for the people they were elected to serve—not day trading at the expense of their constituents," Hawley said in a statement. “Americans have seen politician after politician turn a profit using information not available to the general public. It’s time we ban all members of Congress from trading and holding stocks and restore Americans’ trust in our nation’s legislative body.”