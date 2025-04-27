Watch This Focus Group of Trump Voters Shock Frank Luntz With This Position
Tipsheet

ICE Arrests 800 Illegal Immigrants In 4-Day ICE Raid

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 27, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

In yet another win for the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, hundreds of illegal immigrants were arrested in a massive U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Florida, sending a clear message to those who believe they can bypass U.S. immigration laws without consequence. Describing the operation as a "tidal wave," ICE agents highlighted the scale and urgency of the crackdown, emphasizing that this enforcement action was necessary to protect communities and uphold the rule of law.

During a four-day operation, ICE agents joined Florida State Police to arrest nearly 800 illegal aliens as part of the first phase of Operation Tidal Wave. Individuals arrested include a convicted Colombian murderer, alleged MS-13 and 18th Street gang members, and a Russian spy with an Interpol Red Notice for manslaughter.

Among those arrested was an alleged MS-13 gang member who had illegally re-entered the U.S. three times and was convicted of felony reentry. Another detained individual is a known or suspected member of the 18th Street gang, who had reportedly reentered the U.S. illegally twice.

On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) took to social media to highlight his state’s role, stating, “Florida is leading the nation in active cooperation with the Trump administration on immigration enforcement and deportation operations.”

ICE officials commended Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for their "exceptional support" during the operation, calling it a resounding success. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a stern warning to criminal illegal aliens, saying, “We’re coming for you.” 

