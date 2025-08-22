VIP
Let's Treat the Left the Way JD Vance and Pete Hegseth Did
Defiant DeSantis Hits Back Hard at Federal Judge Who Slapped Down 'Alligator Alcatraz'
The First Wave of Epstein Files Is on its Way to Congress –...
Repelling the Radical Left’s Global Assault on Free Elections – the French Connection
Federal Judge Drops a Bomb on 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Mail-in Ballots Threaten the Foundation of American Democracy
ICE Vows to 'Flood the Zone' in Boston After Mayor's Stand Against Trump...
Breaking: John Bolton Finds Out 'No One Is Above the Law'
It's Time to Restore Accountability in the Texas House
Joni Ernst Takes a Chainsaw to Washington Waste — And Taxpayers Are Winning
Chip Roy Champions Texas’s Redistricting
Trump Brings Law and Order — And Dinner — to D.C.'s Front Lines
Stay the Hell Away From Our Dogs, Radical Environmentalists
Democrats Launch Expensive, Chaotic Race to the Left in Michigan’s 7th Congressional Distr...
Tipsheet

Antifa Tried to Incite Violence Between Black and Jewish Neighbors – Watch How Their Plan Backfired

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 22, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

We can file this one under “We Love to See It.”

Antifa thugs showed up in a Brooklyn neighborhood to incite Black residents to attack Jewish residents on Wednesday, but the plot did not go as planned.

Advertisement

The incident occurred in Crown Heights just after a tragic mass shooting that killed three people. The shooting coincided with an annual vigil commemorating the 1991 death of Gavin Catto, a seven-year-old Black child who was killed in a car accident that involved a Hasidic Jewish driver.

Antifa sought to take advantage of the commemoration to spark violence in the neighborhood. They shouted anti-Jewish rhetoric in the hopes of pushing Black residents to physically assault their Jewish neighbors. It appears they were trying to use historical racial and ethnic tensions between Black and Hasidic Jewish communities to incite another riot.

However, video footage shows the Black residents standing between Antifa and the Jewish residents as both groups told the leftist agitators to leave. They can be heard shouting “scram!” and “f*ck Antifa!” and “skedaddle!”

The accident that sparked the Crown Heights riots occurred when a Jewish driver in the motorcade of Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson lost control of his vehicle after he ran a red light. He swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle and struck two young Black children. Cato was pinned under the car and later died. The other child was seriously injured, but he survived.

Recommended

Defiant DeSantis Hits Back Hard at Federal Judge Who Slapped Down 'Alligator Alcatraz' Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Tension rose when a private Jewish ambulance arrived and transported unharmed Jewish passengers and the driver from the scene. City emergency services were delayed in rendering aid to the victims, which fueled rumors that the Jewish residents had received preferential treatment.

The situation devolved into three days of riots. High-profile individuals like Rev. Al Sharpton threw gas on the fire, leading marches and inciting division. The riots left one Jewish person dead and 150 people injured.

This is what Antifa was hoping to recreate by showing up just after a mass shooting that coincided with the commemoration of the riot. They wanted to reignite ethnic tensions and push the Black residents into assaulting their Jewish neighbors. Antifa did the same during the George Floyd riots. At the time, several videos went viral on social media showing Black residents telling the mostly white agitators to leave their neighborhoods and stop engaging in violence.

As always, these incidents expose how the hard left actually views ethnic minorities. To them, we are nothing more than tools to be used to further their agenda. Meanwhile, it is Black people and other minorities who have to experience the consequences. Fortunately, in this case, Antifa did not get what they wanted.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS DOMESTIC TERRORISM RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Defiant DeSantis Hits Back Hard at Federal Judge Who Slapped Down 'Alligator Alcatraz' Jeff Charles
Stay the Hell Away From Our Dogs, Radical Environmentalists Guy Benson
Is This the Woman Who Held Up That Horrible Sign Attacking at Winsome Sears? Matt Vespa
A Top Biden Comms Aide Delivered Damning Testimony About the Mental Health Cover Up Matt Vespa
CNN's Legal Analyst Did Not Mince Words Reacting to Trump's Massive Win in Civil Fraud Case Matt Vespa
Bondi Fires Back After Federal Judge Rules Habba Is 'Unlawfully' Working as US Attorney in NJ Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Defiant DeSantis Hits Back Hard at Federal Judge Who Slapped Down 'Alligator Alcatraz' Jeff Charles
Advertisement