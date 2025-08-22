Antifa Tried to Incite Violence Between Black and Jewish Neighbors – Watch How Their Plan Backfired

We can file this one under “We Love to See It.”

Antifa thugs showed up in a Brooklyn neighborhood to incite Black residents to attack Jewish residents on Wednesday, but the plot did not go as planned.

The incident occurred in Crown Heights just after a tragic mass shooting that killed three people. The shooting coincided with an annual vigil commemorating the 1991 death of Gavin Catto, a seven-year-old Black child who was killed in a car accident that involved a Hasidic Jewish driver.

Antifa sought to take advantage of the commemoration to spark violence in the neighborhood. They shouted anti-Jewish rhetoric in the hopes of pushing Black residents to physically assault their Jewish neighbors. It appears they were trying to use historical racial and ethnic tensions between Black and Hasidic Jewish communities to incite another riot.

However, video footage shows the Black residents standing between Antifa and the Jewish residents as both groups told the leftist agitators to leave. They can be heard shouting “scram!” and “f*ck Antifa!” and “skedaddle!”

Crown Heights Uprising: How Locals Fought Back Against Antifa



In a stunning turn of events, Crown Heights residents united to expel Antifa activists trying to ignite violence at a mass shooting site. This bold community stand, captured in a viral video, showcases rare solidarity… pic.twitter.com/7N64bUffDY — UnreadWhy (@TheUnreadWhy) August 21, 2025

The accident that sparked the Crown Heights riots occurred when a Jewish driver in the motorcade of Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson lost control of his vehicle after he ran a red light. He swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle and struck two young Black children. Cato was pinned under the car and later died. The other child was seriously injured, but he survived.

Tension rose when a private Jewish ambulance arrived and transported unharmed Jewish passengers and the driver from the scene. City emergency services were delayed in rendering aid to the victims, which fueled rumors that the Jewish residents had received preferential treatment.

The situation devolved into three days of riots. High-profile individuals like Rev. Al Sharpton threw gas on the fire, leading marches and inciting division. The riots left one Jewish person dead and 150 people injured.

This is what Antifa was hoping to recreate by showing up just after a mass shooting that coincided with the commemoration of the riot. They wanted to reignite ethnic tensions and push the Black residents into assaulting their Jewish neighbors. Antifa did the same during the George Floyd riots. At the time, several videos went viral on social media showing Black residents telling the mostly white agitators to leave their neighborhoods and stop engaging in violence.

As always, these incidents expose how the hard left actually views ethnic minorities. To them, we are nothing more than tools to be used to further their agenda. Meanwhile, it is Black people and other minorities who have to experience the consequences. Fortunately, in this case, Antifa did not get what they wanted.

