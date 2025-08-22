BREAKING: Trump Vindicated in Newly Released 'Epstein Files' Interview

The Department of Justice released a slew of audio files Friday afternoon from an interview with alleged Jeffery Epstein accomplice and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Advertisement

"The audio is divided into segments to reflect breaks during the interview. Some segments are shorter than others. Shorter segments are a result of audio tests and size limitations per recorded session. Except for the names of victims, every word is included. Nothing removed. Nothing hidden," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said about the release.

According to the interviews, Maxwell told investigators President Donald Trump was never involved with Epstein's sex trafficking enterprise and was "never inappropriate with anybody." Trump and Epstein were acquaintances in the early 2000s before Trump broke off the relationship 20 years ago.

“I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell also said there is “absolutely” no "Epstein list,” black book or Epstein client files. She said there was no blackmail by Epstein, who victimized hundreds of young women.

In the interest of transparency, @TheJusticeDept is releasing the complete transcript and audio of my proffer of Ms. Maxwell. The transcript and audio are linked below.https://t.co/TQW5migemm — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) August 22, 2025

Documents have also been delivered to Congress.

🚨🚨🚨



The Trump Department of Justice has just delivered thousands of pages of Epstein-related documents to the Oversight Committee.



The Trump DOJ is moving at a pace far faster than anything ever produced by the Biden DOJ. — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 22, 2025

Before the release Friday afternoon, Trump addressed the issue from the Oval Office.

President Trump on Epstein Files: "The whole Epstein thing is a Democrat hoax...Bill Clinton was on his plane and went to the island supposedly 28 times. I don't want to bring that up, frankly." pic.twitter.com/Mb9PZBT6lI — CSPAN (@cspan) August 22, 2025

Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 of felony sex trafficking and conspiracy. She's currently serving a 20-year prison. Her case is on appeal at the Supreme Court. Epstein was found dead in a federal prison cell in 2019, one month after being charged with sex trafficking. His death was ruled a suicide.

"I do not believe he committed suicide, no," Maxwell told DOJ.

Before the release of the interviews, Trump considered issuing Maxwell a pardon.

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates.