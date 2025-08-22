VIP
There’s a Blue Collar Boom Happening in America
Abrego Garcia, 'Maryland Man,' MS-13 Member, and Alleged Human Trafficker, Has Been Sprung...
Antifa Tried to Incite Violence Between Black and Jewish Neighbors – Watch How...
Defiant DeSantis Hits Back Hard at Federal Judge Who Slapped Down 'Alligator Alcatraz'
The First Wave of Epstein Files Is on its Way to Congress –...
Mail-in Ballots Threaten the Foundation of American Democracy
SAFE HAVEN IN OHIO
Canada Drops Retaliatory Tariffs Against the US
VIP
Trump: Lisa Cook Must Resign or Be Fired Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations
Nevada Man Sentenced for Over $11M COVID-19 Relief Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
Joni Ernst Takes a Chainsaw to Washington Waste — And Taxpayers Are Winning
Chip Roy Champions Texas’s Redistricting
Trump Brings Law and Order — And Dinner — to D.C.'s Front Lines
Stay the Hell Away From Our Dogs, Radical Environmentalists
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Trump Vindicated in Newly Released 'Epstein Files' Interview

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 22, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

The Department of Justice released a slew of audio files Friday afternoon from an interview with alleged Jeffery Epstein accomplice and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. 

Advertisement

"The audio is divided into segments to reflect breaks during the interview. Some segments are shorter than others. Shorter segments are a result of audio tests and size limitations per recorded session. Except for the names of victims, every word is included. Nothing removed. Nothing hidden," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said about the release. 

According to the interviews, Maxwell told investigators President Donald Trump was never involved with Epstein's sex trafficking enterprise and was "never inappropriate with anybody." Trump and Epstein were acquaintances in the early 2000s before Trump broke off the relationship 20 years ago.  

“I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects,” Maxwell said. 

Maxwell also said there is “absolutely” no "Epstein list,” black book or Epstein client files. She said there was no blackmail by Epstein, who victimized hundreds of young women. 

Documents have also been delivered to Congress. 

Recommended

Abrego Garcia, 'Maryland Man,' MS-13 Member, and Alleged Human Trafficker, Has Been Sprung From Jail Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Before the release Friday afternoon, Trump addressed the issue from the Oval Office. 

Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 of felony sex trafficking and conspiracy. She's currently serving a 20-year prison. Her case is on appeal at the Supreme Court. Epstein was found dead in a federal prison cell in 2019, one month after being charged with sex trafficking. His death was ruled a suicide. 

"I do not believe he committed suicide, no," Maxwell told DOJ. 

Before the release of the interviews, Trump considered issuing Maxwell a pardon. 

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Abrego Garcia, 'Maryland Man,' MS-13 Member, and Alleged Human Trafficker, Has Been Sprung From Jail Matt Vespa
Is This the Woman Who Held Up That Horrible Sign Attacking at Winsome Sears? Matt Vespa
Joni Ernst Takes a Chainsaw to Washington Waste — And Taxpayers Are Winning Sarah Arnold
Defiant DeSantis Hits Back Hard at Federal Judge Who Slapped Down 'Alligator Alcatraz' Jeff Charles
Stay the Hell Away From Our Dogs, Radical Environmentalists Guy Benson
Mazal Tov! Israel Does the Right Thing. Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Abrego Garcia, 'Maryland Man,' MS-13 Member, and Alleged Human Trafficker, Has Been Sprung From Jail Matt Vespa
Advertisement