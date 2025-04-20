Time To Make Democrats Choke On A Big Dose Of Their Own Medicine
Trump Celebrates Falling Egg Prices: 'If Anything, They’re Getting Too Low'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 20, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

President Donald Trump is celebrating the recent decline in egg prices, attributing it to his administration's efforts to combat inflation and reduce grocery costs. Ahead of the Easter holiday, Trump noted that wholesale egg prices have decreased by a stunning 47 percent since January 24, now averaging $3.10 per dozen.  As Easter approaches, which traditionally sees increased demand for eggs, the Trump administration closely monitors the market to ensure that prices remain manageable for consumers. Despite the challenges, the administration remains optimistic about its ability to stabilize egg prices and alleviate the financial burden on American households. 

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump joked that the prices of eggs are actually “getting too low,” crediting Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins for her work in addressing the issue. 

“You can have all the eggs. You watch, we have too many eggs. In fact, if anything, the prices are getting too low. So I just want to let you know that the prices are down,” Trump said. 

According to the Department of Agriculture data, the average wholesale price of eggs this week is $3.13. By comparison, at the tail end of the Biden administration in January, a dozen eggs cost $4.95, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since February, egg prices have steadily declined, with retail prices now starting to follow suit. 

“By the way, prices are down. Groceries are down. Eggs, which they — you hit me so hard. I’ll never forget the first … day, first week in office, they were screaming at me about eggs. I said, ‘What’s going with eggs?’ They were doubling and tripling. I said, ‘I just got here.’ They were up like double, triple, and you couldn’t get any,” Trump continued. 

The president took a moment to celebrate that, thanks to lower prices, Americans won't have to resort to dyeing potatoes for Easter this year.

“They said you won’t have eggs for Easter,” the president added. “Well, you can have all the eggs you want.” 

Speaking of eggs, the White House will use 30,000 real eggs donated from America’s egg farmers to host the 147th White House Easter Egg Roll on Sunday. 

