Sean Duffy Gives Backhanded Compliment to Blue Origin’s 'Lady Astronauts' In Brutal Realit...
Trump Administration Starts Pulling Hundreds of Troops from Syria

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 19, 2025 5:30 PM
U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hammock via AP

Under the Trump administration, the U.S. military is making a significant shift by withdrawing hundreds of troops from Syria. The Pentagon is framing this as a “consolidation” to reflect the evolving security landscape.

“Recognizing the success the United States has had against ISIS, including its 2019 territorial defeat under President Trump, today the Secretary of Defense directed the consolidation of U.S. forces in Syria under Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve to select locations in Syria,” Pentagon press secretary Sean Parnell said in a statement Friday. “This deliberate and conditions-based process will bring the US footprint in Syria down to less than 1,000 US forces in the coming months. As this consolidation takes place... US Central Command will remain poised to continue strikes against the remnants of (IS) in Syria.” 

Parnell stated that the decision is part of a "deliberate and conditions-based process" to reduce U.S. forces in Syria to fewer than 1,000 within the next few months. While the Pentagon did not specify which areas would see troop reductions, The New York Times had earlier reported that three of the eight small U.S. outposts in northeastern Syria would be closed, leading to the withdrawal of around 600 service members.

However, the Pentagon said that the new force numbers will still allow the U.S. to “maintain pressure on ISIS and respond to any other terrorist threats that arise,”

In December, under the Biden administration, the U.S. military announced the deployment of between 900 and 2,000 additional troops to the region in response to escalating threats from ISIS and Iranian-backed militias.

President Donald Trump has long been critical of the U.S. military presence in Syria, calling into question the need for continued American involvement in the region. In 2018, he pushed to withdraw U.S. troops, but faced strong resistance from Pentagon officials who argued that pulling out would leave the Syrian Democratic Forces. This Kurdish-led militia had been instrumental in the fight against ISIS, but was vulnerable to attack. Despite this, Trump ultimately left a reduced force in Syria, prioritizing the defeat of ISIS while also responding to concerns about America's role in the conflict.

