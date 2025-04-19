What MSNBC Did Before Trump Revealed More About Abrego Garcia's MS-13 Ties Is...
Hillary Clinton Defends Alleged MS-13 Gang Member Abrego Garcia

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 19, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Hillary Clinton is once again drawing criticism for her controversial stance on immigration, this time defending an accused MS-13 member who was deported without trial. The former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate has come under fire for her remarks, in which she prioritized the so-called “rights” of illegal immigrants over the safety of American citizens. This latest defense of a known gang member only adds to the growing concern among many Americans that the political elite are more focused on protecting criminals than securing the safety of law-abiding citizens.

In a social media post, Clinton called on “Americans of conscience” to speak up against the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien who was deported back to his home country of El Salvador’s notorious megaprison last month. She argued that what happened to Abrego Garcia could happen to anyone. 

“Before the election, I warned that there is no safe haven under authoritarianism,” Clinton wrote on X. “If they can ship Kilmar Abrego Garcia to a foreign prison—accused of no crime, with no trial—they can do it to anyone. Americans of conscience must stand against this now.”

Abrego Garcia is an alleged gang member with accusations of domestic violence, including claims in court documents that he "punched, scratched, and ripped [his wife’s] clothes off." Democrats argue that he was “mistakenly” deported from the U.S., despite his illegal status and the fact that he was never meant to be in the country in the first place.  Additionally, when he was arrested, the Department of Homeland Security reported that Abrego Garcia was found with rolls of cash and drugs. 

