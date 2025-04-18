VIP
Senate Aides Say Chris Van Hollen’s Trip To El Salvador Likely Paid For By Taxpayers

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 18, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Salvador Melendez

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen's (D-MD) recent trip to El Salvador to secure the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported illegal immigrant, raises serious questions about the use of taxpayer dollars. According to six individuals familiar with congressional travel, American taxpayers likely funded the trip. This move is yet another example of how lawmakers, backed by taxpayer funds, are prioritizing the interests of illegal immigrants over the concerns of American citizens and their safety.

According to three Senate aides and one former aide, the trip was likely a Congressional Member Delegation (CODEL), an official visit abroad by members of Congress and their staff, funded by federal resources. One aide told the Daily Caller that hardworking taxpayers almost certainly paid for Van Hollen's trip. 

Another said they have “zero doubt” that Van Hollen either paid for the trip using office funds from the Member’s Representational Allowance (MRA) or personally covered the costs, with plans to be reimbursed as an "official travel" expense. 

The Democrat senator traveled to El Salvador on Thursday to meet with Abrego Garcia and sip martinis with him despite being deported and having alleged ties to the dangerous MS-13 gang. Instead, Van Hollen has acted like the illegal alien is a wonderful stand-up guy, disregarding the fact that Abrego Garcia’s wife previously filed two domestic violence protection orders against him. 

“If I had to bet, this trip was funded with taxpayer dollars. Regardless, it’s insane that Democrats are more concerned about illegal immigrant gang members being sent home than their constituents’ safety,” another aide said. 

Meanwhile, an aide told the outlet that he wouldn’t be surprised at all if taxpayers funded Van Hollen’s trip to support an illegal alien. He argued that Democrats like Van Hollen prioritize defending illegal immigrants over addressing the crimes committed by them in the U.S. and suggested that the senator’s trip is a clear example of why President Donald Trump’s immigration policies resonated with American voters, emphasizing that most Americans want to know if they are being forced to pay for such actions.

The aides weren’t the only ones questioning how Van Hollen’s trip to El Salvador was paid. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also raised concerns about the topic. 

During an episode of Cruz’s “Verdict” podcast, he pointed out that senators have the right to travel internationally on official, taxpayer-funded trips as part of their Senate duties, particularly if they serve on committees like the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which he and Van Hollen do. However, he criticized the Democrats for using their travel to El Salvador as a platform to advocate for bringing an illegal immigrant, especially one who has been linked to MS-13, back to the U.S. Cruz argued that Van Hollen’s approach is not only a bad policy but also a harmful move for his political career. 

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) also called out the Maryland senator, criticizing him for caring about an alleged MS-13 gang member but not women in his own state who were murdered by illegal immigrants. 

