Kash Patel Releases 700 Pages of Crossfire Hurricane Docs

In a significant move toward transparency and accountability, FBI Director Kash Patel released a massive trove of documents related to the FBI’s discredited Crossfire Hurricane investigation—the probe that fueled the now-debunked Trump-Russia collusion narrative. The long-awaited release, hailed by conservatives as a victory for truth and a blow to the deep state, is expected to expose how partisan operatives inside federal agencies weaponized intelligence tools to undermine President Donald Trump before and during his presidency.

First obtained by Just the News, nearly 700 pages of previously unreleased documents related to Operation Crossfire Hurricane were made public on Friday. The release sheds new light on the now-debunked theory that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election. The documents, compiled under the title “Crossfire Hurricane Redacted Binder” and dated April 9, 2025, were declassified following a March executive order from former President Trump titled “Immediate Declassification of Materials Related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation," which I covered here.

The documents, which were turned over to the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, include emails, messages, interview summaries, and notes on the Steele dossier. The dossier is a debunked document compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele that sought to detail allegations of Russia's attempts to interfere in the 2016 election.

Newly released documents offer the most detailed look yet at former FBI informant Stefan Halper, a Pentagon consultant who played a key role in the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation targeting Trump’s 2016 campaign. The files show that Halper was behind one of the most unfounded claims to justify the probe—that then-Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn had left a 2014 foreign event alone with Russian-British academic Svetlana Lokhova while serving as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Now widely discredited, that accusation helped fuel early suspicions in the FBI's investigation.

The FBI records reveal that agents found Halper’s claims about Flynn to be “not plausible” and “not accurate,” yet continued to use him as a source and paid him tens of thousands during the early stages of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Despite internal doubts, a 2017 memo affirmed Halper’s reliability as a confidential informant. Overall, the FBI paid Halper over $1.1 million between 1991 and 2017, including $70,000 during the critical months targeting Trump’s campaign and transition.

Trump has called the Russiagate investigation a "total weaponization" of the system.