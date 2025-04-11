Pentagon Ousts Greenland Base Commander for Undermining Vice President Vance

Colonel Susannah Meyers, commander of Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, was relieved of her duties by the Pentagon on Friday after remarks criticizing Vice President JD Vance. The decision came after Col. Meyers sent an email expressing support for Greenland and Denmark, contradicting Vance's recent remarks advocating for U.S. control over Greenland. This incident highlights tensions between military protocol and political discourse and potential implications for U.S.-Denmark relations.

Just three days after Vance visited Greenland, Col. Meyers sent an email to the multinational staff at Pituffik Space Base, emphasizing unity and cooperation—strikingly different in tone from the vice president’s earlier remarks.

“I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base,” she wrote, adding that she has “spent the weekend thinking about Friday's visit — the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you.”

“I commit that for as long as I am lucky enough to lead this base, all of our flags will fly proudly — together,” her email continued, referring to a 1951 defense agreement with Denmark—dating back to when the installation was known as Thule Air Base—the flags of the United States, Greenland, and Denmark are required to be flown at the base.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced on X that Meyers had been dismissed from her post “for loss of confidence in her ability to lead.”

“Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense,” his post continued.

Col. Shawn Lee will now assume the command.

Republican lawmakers praised the decision, saying holding Meyers accountable for her actions was appropriate.

“Colonel Meyers tried to politicize the Space Force and was held accountable. Lloyd Austin isn’t SecDef anymore,” Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) said.

During his visit to Greenland, Vance criticized Denmark for neglecting the needs of the nation’s residents, arguing they would be safer and better served under U.S. governance.