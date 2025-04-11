Deport: Judge Makes a Decision About Pro-Terror Ring Leader
VIP
China Finally Gets Its Due
VIP
I'm Not Ready to Become a 'Panican' Yet
'See You In Court': Trump Administration Drops the Hammer on Maine for Pushing...
Did Jasmine Crockett Commit Campaign Finance Violations? The FEC Is Going to Find...
This State Might Regret Forcing Males Into Women's Sports After Education Secretary's Anno...
Plane Crashes Into Busy Highway, Killing Three and Injuring One
VIP
Federal Court Hands Maine Significant Blow on Gun Purchase Waiting Period
When the Military Goes Rogue
The Hope of the Pope
Scott Jennings Has a Key Reminder for Those Whiny Leftists Not Happy With...
Senate Sends Sen. Cruz's Pro-American Consumer Resolution to Trump's Desk
NRCC Starts Ad Campaign Against ‘Vulnerable’ House Dems
VIP
Yikes! Did You See How Hakeem Jeffries Spoke About the House Budget Bill...
Tipsheet

ICE Arrests Guatemalan Sex Offender After Fairfax County Released Him Despite Detainer

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 11, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of a Guatemalan national previously convicted of raping a child. The illegal immigrant, who was found guilty of having sexual intercourse with a child on May 20, 2024, was taken into custody during a targeted operation. The arrest underscores the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and deport illegal aliens who were allowed to remain in the U.S. under the Biden administration. ICE has been actively empowered to pursue and apprehend illegal immigrants with criminal convictions, resulting in the removal of thousands as part of a broader push to restore law and order and prioritize public safety.

Advertisement

ICE announced that Ander Cortez-Mendez was arrested in Falls Church and taken into custody on April 2. Russell Hott, Field Office Director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Washington, D.C., stated that the agency remains committed to protecting communities by arresting and removing criminal illegal immigrants, ensuring they no longer pose a threat to the American public.

“Ander Cortez-Mendez is a convicted sex offender and exactly the type of illegal alien that ICE officers seek to remove from Washington, D.C., and Virginia,” Hott said. "We refuse to allow such offenders to continue to threaten the residents of our neighborhoods. ICE Washington, D.C., and our law enforcement partners will continue to arrest and remove criminal aliens from the streets of our communities.”

On February 4, 2018, Cortez-Mendez was first apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol after illegally entering the country near Rio Grande Valley, Texas. The next day, the Border Patrol issued him a notice to appear before a Justice Department immigration judge. However, he was never deported. 

On March 16, 2024, the illegal alien was taken into custody for a second time in Fairfax County, Virginia, on sex crime charges. Two days later, ICE’s Washington, D.C. office lodged an immigration detainer against Cortez-Mendez with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. However, officials say the detention center declined to honor the detainer and released Cortez-Mendez into the community. On March 20, 2024, the Guatemalan national was found guilty of having sexual intercourse with a child. He was sentenced to three months in prison, but the court ultimately suspended the sentence.

Recommended

President Trump Has China Dangling Over a Massive Tariff Cliff Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Trump Has China Dangling Over a Massive Tariff Cliff Matt Vespa
'THAT ENDS NOW!': Trump Has a Message for Mexico Leah Barkoukis
Deport: Judge Makes a Decision About Pro-Terror Ring Leader Katie Pavlich
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Deporting Immigrants From These Four Nations Jeff Charles
'See You In Court': Trump Administration Drops the Hammer on Maine for Pushing Men Into Women's Sports Jeff Charles
Did Jasmine Crockett Commit Campaign Finance Violations? The FEC Is Going to Find Out. Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Trump Has China Dangling Over a Massive Tariff Cliff Matt Vespa
Advertisement