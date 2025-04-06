Trump Tells Americans to 'Hang Tough' for a 'Historic' Result

President Donald Trump again shows the strength and resolve needed to put America first. As his ten percent universal tariffs take effect, Trump has called on Americans to "hang tough" and weather the short-term challenges, promising that the long-term benefits will be worth it. Declaring that the U.S. is in the midst of an "economic revolution,” the president is determined to break free from decades of unfair trade practices and restore American manufacturing. This bold move aims to level the playing field, ensuring American workers and industries are no longer disadvantaged.

Advertisement

Just days after his global tariffs took effect, Trump promised to take decisive steps to bring back American jobs and protect the nation’s economic interests. In a Truth Social post, the president promised an economic revival that the U.S. would win.

Trump has implemented a 34 percent tariff on Chinese imports, which will take effect next week. In response, Beijing said it would impose a matching 34 percent tariff on American goods starting April 10. However, the move appeared to have little impact on Trump.

“China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless ‘whipping post,’ but not any longer,” Trump wrote. “We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast!”

Trump announced the implementation of two significant tariffs to boost U.S. manufacturing, create jobs, and increase government revenue. On April 9, a ten percent blanket tariff will be imposed on all imports, alongside reciprocal tariffs on goods from approximately 90 countries. The new measures are part of the administration’s strategy to revive American industry and ensure fair trade practices. Among the nations facing steep tariff hikes are Lesotho (50 percent), Cambodia (49 percent), and Madagascar (47 percent). Trump said the goal is to protect American workers and strengthen the country’s economy.