Tipsheet

Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Expected to Be the Most Expensive of Its Kind

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 31, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

The fight for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is heating up as Tuesday’s election approaches, with fundraising reaching unprecedented levels. This high-stakes race is set to shatter records, reflecting just how critical the court’s balance is for Wisconsin's future. Republicans are rallying behind former Attorney General Brad Schimel, while Democrats are pouring massive resources into liberal Susan Crawford. With issues like redistricting, election integrity, and social policies on the line, this race is about the future of Wisconsin itself. 

Due to the unlimited spending allowed by Citizens United and other court decisions, donors have poured money into the race nationwide. Between January 15 and April 1, Democrats spent more than $42.1 million in ad spending and reservations, while Republicans spent $33.7 million. Outsider donors have spent roughly $73 million on the race. This marks a significant shift from the 2023 election, where spending totaled just $40.1 million. 

Elon Musk has strongly advocated voter turnout in Wisconsin, actively encouraging support for Schimel. The Tesla CEO has contributed over $14 million to support the conservative candidate, including $2 million to the Wisconsin Republican Party and $1.2 million directly to Schimel's campaign. The America PAC and Building America’s Future, both backing Schimel, have invested over $14.3 million in the race—accounting for nearly one-fifth of all spending in the contest.

According to the Brennan Center, Crawford’s campaign has spent about $19.4 million, while Schimel’s has spent just $8.9 million. 

One of Schimel’s biggest donors is Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, which donated $4.3 million, and Fair Courts America, which donated $4 million to his campaign. Crawford is backed by A Better Wisconsin Together, which donated $6.2 million in expenditures and $1 million from billionaire radical George Soros. 

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race will determine whether the state’s high court will remain a 5-4 liberal majority or flip to favor conservatives. 

