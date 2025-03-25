Trump Signs Executive Order Requiring Proof of Citizenship In Elections

In a move to secure the integrity of U.S. elections, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring proof of citizenship in federal elections. The directive mandates that individuals provide verifiable evidence of citizenship when voting, ensuring that only eligible Americans participate in federal elections. Trump has repeatedly emphasized preventing voter fraud and securing the nation's elections from outside influence.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Trump said it was an honor to sign the executive order that requires individuals to provide proof of American citizenship when they register to vote and for all ballots to be reviewed by Election Day. The order mandates that voter registration forms include government-issued evidence of U.S. citizenship and also directs the Attorney General to collaborate with state election officials through information-sharing agreements to detect instances of election fraud or violations of election laws. Additionally, the EO stipulates that states must comply with these federal election integrity measures to receive federal funds for election-related purposes.

The order also ensures that federal funding will be withheld from any state that refuses to secure its elections.

BREAKING 🚨 Donald Trump signs by far the most important Executive Order to date securing Future Elections so that the Democrats can’t steal them:



This EO will ensure Federal Funding is cut to any State that refuses to secure Elections 🔥



Such a shame if this went Viral on 𝕏 pic.twitter.com/SXiBHYXo1J — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) March 25, 2025

Trump said the United States has repeatedly failed “to enforce basic and necessary election protections.”

“There are other steps that we will be taking in the coming weeks," he said. "We think we'll be able to end up getting fair elections."

The order states that “elections must be honest and worthy of the public trust,” arguing that the previous administration prevented states from removing illegal immigrants from their voter lists.