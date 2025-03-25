Congress Is Gearing Up to Take Action on Activist Judges Trying to Sabotage...
VIP
Why Mel Gibson Should Get His Gun Rights Back
Trump: Bezos Wants To Fix Washington Post
FBI Launches Special Task Force to Investigate Tesla Attacks
Maxine Waters Pushes for Melania Trump's Deportation Despite Her Legal U.S. Citizenship
Elon Musk Pours Millions Into Wisconsin Supreme Court Race
Ted Cruz Shares His 'Remedies' on What to Do About Judicial Overreach From...
VIP
PA Official Arrested for Staging Hate Crime, Leaving Noose on Own Desk
Homan Going Back to Boston to Remove Illegals
Jasmine Crockett Mocked a Disabled Governor. Now She's Backtracking
Trump Orders Full Declassification of FBI Files on Corrupt Crossfire Hurricane Investigati...
Here's Why These Unbelievable Numbers on the Direction of the Country Spell Good...
VIP
Hillary Clinton Just Chimed in on the 'Signalgate' Saga
Cattle Grazing Program Exposed: Costs Taxpayers Billions
Tipsheet

Trump Signs Executive Order Requiring Proof of Citizenship In Elections

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 25, 2025 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

In a move to secure the integrity of U.S. elections, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring proof of citizenship in federal elections. The directive mandates that individuals provide verifiable evidence of citizenship when voting, ensuring that only eligible Americans participate in federal elections. Trump has repeatedly emphasized preventing voter fraud and securing the nation's elections from outside influence.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Trump said it was an honor to sign the executive order that requires individuals to provide proof of American citizenship when they register to vote and for all ballots to be reviewed by Election Day. The order mandates that voter registration forms include government-issued evidence of U.S. citizenship and also directs the Attorney General to collaborate with state election officials through information-sharing agreements to detect instances of election fraud or violations of election laws. Additionally, the EO stipulates that states must comply with these federal election integrity measures to receive federal funds for election-related purposes.

The order also ensures that federal funding will be withheld from any state that refuses to secure its elections.

Recommended

Ted Cruz Shares His 'Remedies' on What to Do About Judicial Overreach From District Judges Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Trump said the United States has repeatedly failed “to enforce basic and necessary election protections.” 

“There are other steps that we will be taking in the coming weeks," he said. "We think we'll be able to end up getting fair elections."

The order states that “elections must be honest and worthy of the public trust,” arguing that the previous administration prevented states from removing illegal immigrants from their voter lists.  

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Cruz Shares His 'Remedies' on What to Do About Judicial Overreach From District Judges Rebecca Downs
The Atlantic's Signal Story Is Quickly Falling Apart Matt Vespa
Trump Just Won Two Critical Victories in Court Jeff Charles
Maxine Waters Pushes for Melania Trump's Deportation Despite Her Legal U.S. Citizenship Sarah Arnold
Stop Caring About the Silly Signal Non-Scandal Kurt Schlichter
Tulsi Gabbard Just Denied Democrats the 'Signalgate' Narrative They So Desperately Wanted Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ted Cruz Shares His 'Remedies' on What to Do About Judicial Overreach From District Judges Rebecca Downs
Advertisement