FBI Launches Special Task Force to Investigate Tesla Attacks

The FBI has launched a task force to investigate the growing number of attacks targeting Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk. As Tesla faces increasing scrutiny from activists, the attacks on the company seem to be escalating, and this task force is investigating these incidents which are now being labeled as potential threats to national security.

The FBI launched the new 10-person task force on Monday, which will work alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the Treasury Department. The group will also work with the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division personnel, including its Domestic Terrorism Operations Section and Weapons of Mass Destruction. The ATF also said it would be deploying agents in San Antonio, where several incidents of Molotov cocktail attacks have been reported.

Describing the actions as “domestic terrorism,” FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi promised that those responsible for the attacks would be caught and brought to justice.

“The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response,” Patel said, referring to the task force.

Musk echoed the sentiments of Patel and Bondi, stating that there is “no doubt” that shooting at Tesla stores and setting fire to Superchargers are clear acts of terrorism. His comments come after an incident last week in which a person dressed in black shot at and set fire to several Tesla vehicles at a repair facility in Las Vegas.

The FBI is also looking into an anarchist blog based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and monitoring a large-scale protest titled "Tesla Takedown," set for March 29, which calls for 500 protests to be held at Tesla showrooms and charging stations.

