'Deal With It': Fetterman Has Three Words for AOC

After the recent government shutdown vote, Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) offered a three-word response to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after she complained about how Senate Democrats handled the deal, criticizing her party for caving to Republican demands and not pushing harder against the funding bill. In a blunt response, Fetterman told his fellow Democrat to "deal with it.” This exchange highlights the ongoing friction within the Democratic Party, where some members like Ocasio-Cortez argue for a tougher stance, while others, like Fetterman, prioritize pragmatic solutions to avoid a shutdown.

Advertisement

On Friday, Fetterman told AOC to “deal with it” after she said that the Democratic Party needs to fight “harder” during a speech.

“‘Fight ‘harder’ – a stunt that would have harmed millions and plunged us into chaos. We kept our government open. Deal with it,” the senator said.

This comes just a week after ten Senate Democrats, including Fetterman, voted to advance a continuing resolution (CR) to prevent a government shutdown. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also supported the measure. As a result, a divide has emerged within the Democratic Party, with some viewing the vote as a concession to Republicans.

This isn’t the first time Fetterman has found himself at odds with AOC.

Earlier this week, when asked about Ocasio-Cortez's criticisms of him during an appearance on NewsNation, Fetterman responded bluntly, saying, "I hope you can relay how little I care about her views on this.”

The CR vote has sparked a divide within the Democratic Party, with many members publicly criticizing their own colleagues in the aftermath.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she was “disgusted that several Senate Democrats gave up our first point of leverage” during a town hall event on Thursday.

In addition, Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) said he was “deeply disappointed” that Schumer voted with Republicans.

“I respect Chuck Schumer. I think he’s had a great, long-standing career. He’s done a lot of great things,” Ivey said. “But I’m afraid that it may be time for the Senate Democrats to pick new leadership as we move forward.”