Trump Doubles Down on America-First Agenda, Cuts Language Translation Services for Immigration Agency

In a move that reflects the Trump administration's commitment to prioritizing American citizens and legal residents, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been directed to end language translation services for those seeking information about their immigration or employment status. While critics on the left may cry foul, this policy shift is aimed at reducing taxpayer-funded services for individuals who are in the country illegally.

“Speaking English not only opens doors economically, but it helps newcomers engage in their communities, participate in national traditions, and give back to our society,” the order read.

The DHS has a contract with Legal Interpreting Services that costs the government roughly $3.6 million. The move is simultaneously with the steps Trump has taken to terminate the contract and reduce reckless spending. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has also been directed to cancel its language translation services.

Following the president’s directive, employees are instructed to terminate any calls from individuals who are not fluent in English. They will not integrate third-party vendors who speak the caller’s language for translation, nor will they transfer calls to other employees who are able to assist in the caller’s language. The translation service for USCIS, originally awarded in 2022, would have cost at least $587,000.

USCIS is not the only agency to spend a massive amount of federal funds on the service. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has actually spent the most money on the contract while providing translation services to hurricane victims.

While critics have decried the move as being “discriminatory” and claim the new rule would make it more difficult for illegal immigrants, Trump said that the order encourages “new Americans” to learn English “to achieve the American dream.”

This comes after Trump declared English to be the official U.S. language, saying that it “cultivates a shared American culture for all citizens, ensures consistency in government operations, and creates a pathway to civic engagement.”