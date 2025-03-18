BREAKING: JFK Files Released

This article has been updated as new information becomes available.

The National Archives, following a directive from the Trump administration, has released files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. On Tuesday, 80,000 previously classified JFK files were made public, with President Donald Trump promising that the documents would reveal shocking new details to the American people. The newly released entries are unredacted, with 1,123 new entries now available on the Archives.gov website.

🚨🚨 As promised, President Trump has released the JFK files.https://t.co/rHNF2k4qR0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 18, 2025

"As of March 18, 2025, the records are available to access either online at this page or in person, via hard copy or on analog media formats, at the National Archives at College Park, Maryland. As the records continue to be digitized, they will be posted to this page," the files states. "In accordance with President Donald Trump’s directive of March 17, 2025, all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released. The National Archives has partnered with agencies across the federal government to comply with the President’s directive in support of Executive Order 14176."

Run, don’t walk! pic.twitter.com/uqSpbggouQ — Anna Matson (@AnnaRMatson) March 18, 2025

It is unclear whether the newly released files contain any new information regarding the assassination of Kennedy. Most of the documents appear to pertain to the initial investigation conducted by the Warren Commission in 1964.

Late Tuesday, the release of the files was delayed for review by national security attorneys, fueling skepticism among critics who believed Trump might not fulfill his promise to reveal the truth to the American people. However, the long-awaited classified files were finally made available, as promised.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard praised the Trump administration for ushering in a new era of transparency.

President Trump is ushering in a new era of maximum transparency. Today, per his direction, previously redacted JFK Assassination Files are being released to the public with no redactions. Promises made, promises kept. https://t.co/UnG1vkgxjX pic.twitter.com/XBbkQfz4Bx — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) March 18, 2025

These long-secret files will shed light on key aspects of the investigation, raising questions and uncovering new revelations about one of the most significant events in U.S. history. With years of speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding JFK's death, the release of these files is poised to spark renewed debate and intrigue.