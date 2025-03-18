DOJ Moves Towards Justice for Americans Murdered on October 7
BREAKING: JFK Files Released

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 18, 2025 7:11 PM
Pool via AP

This article has been updated as new information becomes available. 

The National Archives, following a directive from the Trump administration, has released files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. On Tuesday, 80,000 previously classified JFK files were made public, with President Donald Trump promising that the documents would reveal shocking new details to the American people. The newly released entries are unredacted, with 1,123 new entries now available on the Archives.gov website.

"As of March 18, 2025, the records are available to access either online at this page or in person, via hard copy or on analog media formats, at the National Archives at College Park, Maryland. As the records continue to be digitized, they will be posted to this page," the files states. "In accordance with President Donald Trump’s directive of March 17, 2025, all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released. The National Archives has partnered with agencies across the federal government to comply with the President’s directive in support of Executive Order 14176." 

It is unclear whether the newly released files contain any new information regarding the assassination of Kennedy. Most of the documents appear to pertain to the initial investigation conducted by the Warren Commission in 1964.

Late Tuesday, the release of the files was delayed for review by national security attorneys, fueling skepticism among critics who believed Trump might not fulfill his promise to reveal the truth to the American people. However, the long-awaited classified files were finally made available, as promised. 

Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut Matt Vespa
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard praised the Trump administration for ushering in a new era of transparency. 

These long-secret files will shed light on key aspects of the investigation, raising questions and uncovering new revelations about one of the most significant events in U.S. history. With years of speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding JFK's death, the release of these files is poised to spark renewed debate and intrigue.

