JD Vance Makes History as First VP to Serve as RNC Finance Chair

Vice President JD Vance has made history by becoming the first sitting vice president to serve as the Republican National Committee (RNC) Finance Chair. This historic move highlights Vance’s commitment to strengthening the GOP’s financial infrastructure and securing resources for upcoming elections— as well as speculation that he will run for president in 2028. As the RNC Finance Chair, Vance aims to bolster fundraising efforts and ensure the party remains well-equipped to take on challenges in the political landscape, solidifying his pivotal role within the party's leadership.

On Tuesday, the RNC announced that, for the first time, a sitting vice president would lead the RNC’s finance sector. He will replace Richard “Duke” Buchan III, who served as U.S. ambassador to Spain during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Vance doubled down on Trump’s America-first agenda, saying he would “fully enact the MAGA mandate" and expand the GOP majorities in 2026.

It was initially reported that Vance was unanimously confirmed by the group’s Executive Committee, but later, it was reported that the vice president was appointed by RNC Chair Michael Whatley.

Whatley described Vance as “one of our Party’s most talented messengers.” He praised the vice president for being a leader who has helped transform the GOP into a party of working Americans “representing the forgotten men and women of our country.”

Vance was excited to work with the RNC to “build the war chest we need to deliver those victories next November.”

Trump also praised Vance, saying he will do a “fantastic job” because he “knows how to fight and win tough races.”

“I’m glad he’ll be working with Michael Whatley to help us secure our elections, get out the vote, and win big next year!” Trump continued.

The Trump campaign coordinated fundraising strategies with the RNC during the 2024 election cycle. It also took advantage of the RNC's established infrastructure, collaborating on state party networks and fundraising mechanisms to boost voter mobilization and create a unified effort leading up to the elections.