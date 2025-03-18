DOJ Moves Towards Justice for Americans Murdered on October 7
Israel Is Putting Remaining Hamas Leaders Into the Ground
Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut
Chuck Schumer's Disastrous Day on The View
Police Arrest Sex Offender After He Was Caught Filming Children at School
These Hospitals Want to Know If Parents' Newborns Identify As Transgender
VIP
US Not the Only Source of Cartel Guns, Apparently
Kash Patel Announces Extradition of MS-13 Leader on FBI's 'Most Wanted' List to...
BREAKING: JFK Files Released
Trump's Promises Fulfilled: NASA Astronauts Splashdown to Earth After 200 Days in Space
VIP
Actor Makes Absurd Claim About Trump, Terrorists, and 9/11
Leftist Makes Absurd Claim He Was Banned from Kennedy Center by Trump for...
VOA Will Be Reduced to ‘Statutory Minimum,’ Kari Lake Says
VIP
Greenland's Government Responded to Trump's Acquisition Remarks
Tipsheet

JD Vance Makes History as First VP to Serve as RNC Finance Chair

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 18, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Vice President JD Vance has made history by becoming the first sitting vice president to serve as the Republican National Committee (RNC) Finance Chair. This historic move highlights Vance’s commitment to strengthening the GOP’s financial infrastructure and securing resources for upcoming elections— as well as speculation that he will run for president in 2028. As the RNC Finance Chair, Vance aims to bolster fundraising efforts and ensure the party remains well-equipped to take on challenges in the political landscape, solidifying his pivotal role within the party's leadership.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the RNC announced that, for the first time, a sitting vice president would lead the RNC’s finance sector. He will replace Richard “Duke” Buchan III, who served as U.S. ambassador to Spain during President Donald Trump’s first term. 

Vance doubled down on Trump’s America-first agenda, saying he would “fully enact the MAGA mandate" and expand the GOP majorities in 2026.  

It was initially reported that Vance was unanimously confirmed by the group’s Executive Committee, but later, it was reported that the vice president was appointed by RNC Chair Michael Whatley. 

Whatley described Vance as “one of our Party’s most talented messengers.” He praised the vice president for being a leader who has helped transform the GOP into a party of working Americans “representing the forgotten men and women of our country.” 

Vance was excited to work with the RNC to “build the war chest we need to deliver those victories next November.”  

Trump also praised Vance, saying he will do a “fantastic job” because he “knows how to fight and win tough races.” 

Recommended

Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“I’m glad he’ll be working with Michael Whatley to help us secure our elections, get out the vote, and win big next year!” Trump continued. 

The Trump campaign coordinated fundraising strategies with the RNC during the 2024 election cycle. It also took advantage of the RNC's established infrastructure, collaborating on state party networks and fundraising mechanisms to boost voter mobilization and create a unified effort leading up to the elections.

Tags: JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut Matt Vespa
BREAKING: JFK Files Released Sarah Arnold
This Could Be the Most Insane 'Trans' Overreach Story Yet Guy Benson
Chuck Schumer's Disastrous Day on The View Matt Vespa
With This Story, Is It Any Wonder Why the AP Is Still Banned From the White House Press Pool? Katie Pavlich
Leftist Makes Absurd Claim He Was Banned from Kennedy Center by Trump for Being Gay Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut Matt Vespa
Advertisement