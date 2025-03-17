Oh, That's Why a Brown Professor Got Deported
Shalom, Hamas! IDF Pounding Gaza With Massive Aerial Bombing
Fani Willis Is Going to Pay Big for Violating State Law While Prosecuting...
Appeals Court Rejects Trump's Effort to Reverse Reinstatement of Federal Workers
The Democrats' Latest Strategy Against Trump and Musk Is Failing Miserably
VIP
Margaret Brennan Still Interviews Republicans and Still Loses, and Eugene Daniels Audition...
WH Drops Genius Deportation Video Set to 'Closing Time'
Lindsey Graham Defends Trump Stripping Security Clearances Of Law Firms
VIP
France Is Demanding the U.S. to Return Lady Liberty. Here's How the Trump...
Is This the Aide Behind Biden's Controversial Autopen Signings?
Bridge in Dublin Features Palestinian Flags for St. Patrick's Day Weekend
VIP
Democrat Gov: I Won't Allow Trump to Take Illegal Aliens 'Off the Streets'
Chuck Schumer's Book Tour Postponed
Unnecessary Section 230 Grants Bigger Amnesty Than Biden’s Bogus Family-J6 ‘Pardons’
Tipsheet

AOC Emerges as Top Choice to Lead Democrats Amid Schumer Controversy

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 17, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

In a new CNN poll, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was found to "best reflect the core values" of the Democratic Party, narrowly edging out former Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), both of whom had previously run (and failed) for president. The poll results highlight Ocasio-Cortez’s rising prominence within the party. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) continues to face the Democrat’s wrath after supporting a Republican-backed bill that keeps the government open and averts a shutdown.

Advertisement

A recent survey shows Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent member of the far-left "Squad," leading the Democratic Party with ten percent of the vote for best representing the party’s "core values." This comes at a time when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, once seen as the more progressive figure in the party, has lost ground after supporting the Republican spending bill last week, leading to questions about his future role within the party. 

The Squad member represents a brand of politics that is deeply rooted in progressive, far-left ideologies that threaten America’s traditional values. She strongly believes in a more significant role for government in nearly every aspect of life and advocates for aggressive climate change policies that call for massive government spending, aiming to overhaul the economy and energy infrastructure, which could lead to higher taxes and economic disruption. 

Other progressive policies AOC supports are abortion and higher taxes on the wealthy. 

She has strongly advocated for expanding abortion "rights," calling for federal protections to ensure nationwide access to abortion. Additionally, she has emphasized proposals like the Green New Deal and supported a wealth tax to address economic inequality.

Recommended

Shalom, Hamas! IDF Pounding Gaza With Massive Aerial Bombing Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The poll revealed that Harris trailed Ocasio-Cortez by a narrow margin, securing nine percent, while Sanders earned eight percent. Other notable contenders included House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) with six percent, former President Barack Obama and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), each receiving four percent.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shalom, Hamas! IDF Pounding Gaza With Massive Aerial Bombing Matt Vespa
Is This the Aide Behind Biden's Controversial Autopen Signings? Sarah Arnold
Boot the Ungrateful Foreigners the Hell Out of America Kurt Schlichter
WH Drops Genius Deportation Video Set to 'Closing Time' Sarah Arnold
Is Liz Cheney in Trouble After Biden's Autopen Use? Katie Pavlich
Fani Willis Is Going to Pay Big for Violating State Law While Prosecuting Trump Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shalom, Hamas! IDF Pounding Gaza With Massive Aerial Bombing Matt Vespa
Advertisement