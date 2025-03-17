AOC Emerges as Top Choice to Lead Democrats Amid Schumer Controversy

In a new CNN poll, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was found to "best reflect the core values" of the Democratic Party, narrowly edging out former Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), both of whom had previously run (and failed) for president. The poll results highlight Ocasio-Cortez’s rising prominence within the party. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) continues to face the Democrat’s wrath after supporting a Republican-backed bill that keeps the government open and averts a shutdown.

A recent survey shows Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent member of the far-left "Squad," leading the Democratic Party with ten percent of the vote for best representing the party’s "core values." This comes at a time when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, once seen as the more progressive figure in the party, has lost ground after supporting the Republican spending bill last week, leading to questions about his future role within the party.

The Squad member represents a brand of politics that is deeply rooted in progressive, far-left ideologies that threaten America’s traditional values. She strongly believes in a more significant role for government in nearly every aspect of life and advocates for aggressive climate change policies that call for massive government spending, aiming to overhaul the economy and energy infrastructure, which could lead to higher taxes and economic disruption.

Other progressive policies AOC supports are abortion and higher taxes on the wealthy.

She has strongly advocated for expanding abortion "rights," calling for federal protections to ensure nationwide access to abortion. Additionally, she has emphasized proposals like the Green New Deal and supported a wealth tax to address economic inequality.

The poll revealed that Harris trailed Ocasio-Cortez by a narrow margin, securing nine percent, while Sanders earned eight percent. Other notable contenders included House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) with six percent, former President Barack Obama and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), each receiving four percent.