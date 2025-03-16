Trump’s Hostage Envoy Withdraws Nomination

Adam Boehler has decided to withdraw his nomination on Saturday to become President Donald Trump's top hostage negotiator. However, despite stepping down from the official role, Boehler will continue his important work related to hostage recovery as a "special government employee,” which does not need Senate confirmation. His ongoing efforts are expected to focus on supporting the administration’s initiatives to bring American hostages home, leveraging his experience in diplomatic negotiations and hostage crisis management.

“Adam Boehler will continue to serve President Trump as a special government employee focused on hostage negotiations," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “Adam played a critical role in negotiating the return of Marc Fogel from Russia. He will continue this important work to bring wrongfully detained individuals around the world home.”

According to a senior White House official, Boehler withdrew his nomination so he didn’t have to leave his Nashville-based healthcare investment firm, Rubicon Founders.

“This gives me the best ability to help Americans held abroad as well as work across agencies to achieve President Trump’s objectives," Boehler told Reuters in a statement.

Boehler's decision to withdraw his nomination as Trump's top hostage negotiator is not linked to the recent controversies regarding his discussions with Hamas. Despite facing backlash from Israeli officials after conducting private talks with the group, Boehler initially defended these discussions, highlighting their significance in restarting negotiations. However, he retracted his statements after the Israeli government expressed concerns about his comments.

“I want to be CRYSTAL CLEAR as some have misinterpreted. Hamas is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of innocent people. They are BY DEFINITION BAD people,” he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also defended Boehler’s talks with the terrorist group, calling it a one-off situation.”

“That was a one-off situation in which our special envoy for hostages, whose job it is to get people released, had an opportunity to talk directly to someone who has control over these people and was given permission and encouraged to do so,” Rubio said.