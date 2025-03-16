More Dems Unleash on Chuck Schumer

More Democrats expressed outrage over Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) support for a Republican-backed bill that keeps the government open and averts a shutdown. Many party members blasted Schumer, calling his decision a "black mark" on his leadership and a "stain" on his record. The backlash comes as some progressive factions feel the bill caves to the GOP and further fuels Elon Musk’s Department of Efficiency's (DOGE) actions.

During Sunday episodes of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) fumed over Schumer's siding with Republicans. She expressed frustration that Schumer is portrayed as the only Democrat leader with a clear understanding of the situation. She pointed out that many Democrats worked hard behind the scenes, making calls and trying to convince Senators about the importance of opposing the spending bill.

“Please believe many of us did not sleep because we were calling and trying to impress upon the Senators the importance of pushing back in this moment,” Crockett said. “As you saw, we had all but one Democrat in the House that voted for this. So that’s 212 Democrats in the House. And then you had the vast majority of senators vote for it or vote against it as well. And so the idea that Chuck Schumer is the only one that’s got a brain in the room and the only one that can think through all of the pros and cons is absolutely ridiculous.”

She suggested it was time for the long-time politician to step aside, saying that Democrats need to sit down and take a look and decide whether Schumer is the one to continue leading.

Meanwhile, MSNBC host Michael Steele questioned what Republicans were thinking about their successful influence over Schumer, which led him to vote for the bill despite his initial opposition. He highlighted GOP lawmakers' strategy of pressure on the Democrats to act against his party's stance.

“The reality here is there was no message, no strategy, and, at the end of the day, no leadership. And this is really a black mark, I think, on Chuck Schumer," former Democratic lawmaker Donna Edwards told Steele. "You cannot signal on Wednesday that you want to fight, and then on Thursday, you cave. And so now Republicans know that all they have to do is play Democrats, and it will work.”

Adding to the frustration, MSNBC host Symone Sanders Townsend said she was “pissed” and that she was going to change her party registration to Independent.

“There's not another option for Senate Democrats or House Democrats to effectively push back. This was it. They blew it. The Democratic Tea Party was born the same day that Chuck Schumer took to that podium to read that very well-crafted statement that told us he folded like a paper napkin," Townsend said.