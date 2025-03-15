ICE Takes Down MS-13 Members and Jamaican Murderer in Major Deportation Sweep

In a significant deportation operation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) successfully apprehended multiple dangerous criminals, including MS-13 gang members and a Jamaican national convicted of murder. The coordinated raid, aimed at removing individuals who pose a threat to public safety, underscores the agency's ongoing efforts to target and eliminate violent offenders from the U.S. The arrests are part of a broader initiative to combat criminal organizations and enhance community security.

According to ICE, it arrested 214 illegal immigrants in northern Virginia during an enhanced enforcement operation that targeted dangerous transnational organized crime and egregious criminal illegal aliens between March 1 and 13. The agency reported the arrest of several Salvadoran nationals with suspected connections to the MS-13 gang, including those with prior convictions for malicious wounding, larceny, and weapons offenses. Additionally, a Jamaican national was taken into custody, who had previously been convicted of second-degree murder and firearm-related felonies.

Also among those arrested was an illegal Mexican alien who was previously convicted of indecent liberties with a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Russ Hott praised ICE agents for making the nation safer after taking the illegal criminals off the streets.

Our communities in Virginia are safer today because our law enforcement officers stood between them and the danger. During this enforcement operation, ICE and our law enforcement partners targeted the most dangerous alien offenders in some of the most gang-infested neighborhoods in Northern Virginia, and this resulted in 214 arrests. Over 200 arrests in such a brief time is an impressive number by any measure. It is truly awe-inspiring to see what can be accomplished with the level of cooperation shared among our federal, state and local law enforcement partners. Everyone was truly invested in the success of this joint operation. ICE will continue our mission to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from our Washington, D.C. and Virginia communities.

ICE officials announced earlier this week that 32,809 illegal immigrants have been arrested since President Donald Trump took office for the second time. This has already nearly matched all of the ICE arrests that took place in fiscal year 2024 under the Biden administration.

This comes after Trump granted agents agents in almost every federal law enforcement agency with immigration enforcement authority.