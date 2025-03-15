We Have a New Trump Travel Ban Coming
We Have an Update on Joe Biden's Autopen Use. It's Not Good.
Van Jones on Schumer: I've Never Seen this Level of Volcanic Anger at...
So, That's How the Biden White House Participated in the DOJ's Witch Hunt...
And With Those Comments, Rubio Declares South Africa's Ambassador to US 'Persona Non...
Are the Democrats Destroying Themselves?
Trump Knows How to Deal With Putin and Leftists Do Not
Joe Biden's Daughter Faces IRS Scrutiny Over Unreported Donation
ICE Arrests Another Student for Participating In Columbia Protests
Here's How Big Tech Companies Could Be Held Accountable for Enabling Child Exploitation
Dems Boo Ernst's Speech Touting DOGE Savings
NY Dems Sure Are in Disarray Over Chuck Schumer
Judicial Overreach and the Separation of Powers: Why Judges Cannot Run the Executive...
Who (If Anyone) Will Win the Fusion Race?
Tipsheet

How Trump Is Striving to Alleviate Tax Burdens for Middle-Class Americans

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 15, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump has proposed a bold plan to eliminate taxes for Americans earning less than $150,000 annually. In a recent statement, Trump outlined his vision for providing significant financial relief to middle-class and working Americans, aiming to reduce their tax burdens and stimulate economic growth. 

Advertisement

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed Trump’s proposal to scrap taxing people earning less than $150,000 a year, which Lutnick said he's working on turning Trump's goal into a reality. 

During a recent interview with CBS, Lutnick said Trump’s plan could offer $24,000 in relief for some taxpayers that would otherwise go to federal income taxes. Trump’s tax plan also seeks to eliminate tips and overtime pay taxes while substantially cutting individual and corporate tax rates. Lutnick proposed that the revenue shortfall created by these cuts could be offset by cracking down on international tax fraud, which he argues is draining U.S. resources.

“How about no tax on tips? How about no tax on overtime? How about no Social Security? How about all those things – these are the kind of thoughts that will change America," he said. “I know what his goal is ... no tax for anybody who makes less than $150,000 a year. That's his goal. That's what I'm working for.”

Lutnick also stood by Trump’s tariff disputes with Canada and Mexico, asserting they are "worth it," even if they lead to a potential recession.

Recommended

We Have an Update on Joe Biden's Autopen Use. It's Not Good. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“These policies are the most important thing America has ever had... The only reason there could possibly be a recession is because of the Biden nonsense we had to live with. These policies generate revenue. They drive growth. They lead to factories being built here,” he added. 

The Trump appointee also highlighted the introduction of a proposed $5 million U.S. visa as a potential new revenue stream. The president’s extensive fiscal proposal, which includes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, was passed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives last month and is now awaiting a vote in the Senate.

Tags: TAX CUTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Have an Update on Joe Biden's Autopen Use. It's Not Good. Matt Vespa
Joe Biden's Daughter Faces IRS Scrutiny Over Unreported Donation Sarah Arnold
So, That's How the Biden White House Participated in the DOJ's Witch Hunt Against Trump Matt Vespa
We Have a New Trump Travel Ban Coming Matt Vespa
Van Jones on Schumer: I've Never Seen this Level of Volcanic Anger at a Democrat, Ever' Matt Vespa
And With Those Comments, Rubio Declares South Africa's Ambassador to US 'Persona Non Grata' Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Have an Update on Joe Biden's Autopen Use. It's Not Good. Matt Vespa
Advertisement