Trump Announces the Killing of Fugitive ISIS Leader

President Donald Trump has announced that the fugitive leader of ISIS, Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, in Iraq, has been killed, marking a significant blow to the terror group.

In a statement, Trump revealed that the operation was a result of coordinated efforts, eliminating a key figure in ISIS leadership. The news highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle the remnants of ISIS and disrupt its operations, signaling progress in the fight against global terrorism.

Big news.



“Today, the fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq was killed. He was relentlessly hunted down by our intrepid warfighters. His miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!” Trump wrote on Friday.

Trump credited the attack alongside Iraq and Kurdish forces, which Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani confirmed. The fugitive was considered to be one of the most dangerous terrorists operating in Iraq and held a high-ranking status within the terrorist organization.