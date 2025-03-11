Kamala Harris Mocked for Bizarre Doritos-Fueled 'Word Salad' at Conference

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is facing ridicule after making bizarre remarks at an artificial intelligence conference. She compared the "innovation" of Big Tech to her love of nacho cheese Doritos. Her comment, which seemed out of place at a high-level discussion on AI, quickly drew mockery online. Critics are questioning the appropriateness of the comparison while trying to make a point about DoorDash and affordable housing at the HumanX conference at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Sunday.

The failed presidential candidate recalled that on the night of the Academy Awards, Harris craved Doritos chips during her conversation with Nuno Sebastiao, CEO of data science company Feedzai, so she delivered them to her house via Doordash.

“We did DoorDash ’cause I wanted Doritos. And the red carpet part was about to start and nobody wanted to leave to go to the grocery store. So it was DoorDash … So I was willing to give up whatever might be the tracking of Kamala Harris’ particular fondness for nacho cheese Doritos for the sake of getting a big bag of Doritos as I watched the Oscars,” Harris said.

“And that’s right. But here’s the thing: At what point do we also uplift and highlight the consumer’s right to also expect — and you can debate with me if it should be a right — I think it should,” she continued. “To expect that the innovation would also be weighted in terms of solving their everyday problems, which are beyond my craving for Doritos, but about whatever — and I know the work is happening — around, you know, scientific discoveries, for example, to cure longstanding diseases. But I’m going to throw out another one.”

After Harris finished discussing her love for Doritos and the convenience of having DoorDash deliver them to her door, she swiftly shifted the conversation.

“I would love it if there would be an investment of resources in solving the affordable housing issue in America. Like, help me with that. Help me with that,” Harris added.

Critics lambasted the former vice president, acknowledging that the United States dodged a bullet.

“And some folks wanted her to run the country…,” one user wrote.

“If I had to listen to that voice for 4 years, I'd have found a nice tall bridge to ponder,” another wrote on X.

“How she managed to spend 2 billion dollars and still lose is becoming easier to understand,” a user said. At the same time, another wrote, “Every time she speaks, a Democrat changes to an Independent.”