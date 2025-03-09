Wait, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Had an Illegal Alien as a Top Aide?
Tipsheet

Secret Service Shoots Man in Overnight 'Armed Confrontation' Near White House

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 09, 2025 8:15 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Secret Service agents shot a man during an overnight "armed confrontation" near the White House on Saturday. The incident took place on the west side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building after local police identified the individual as a "suicidal person" reportedly traveling from Indiana. When officers approached him, the man pulled out a firearm, prompting Secret Service agents to open fire in response. The man was rushed to the hospital, and his condition is unknown. It was also reported that no Secret Service agents were injured during the incident. 

Secret Service personnel later located the individual’s vehicle and spotted a person on foot who matched the description. Authorities have not yet released the man's identity or further details, but the situation has raised concerns about security protocols in the area.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the Secret Service said in a statement shared on X by spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

This is a developing story. The Metropolitan Police Department has stated that it will conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting.

