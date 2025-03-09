Secret Service Shoots Man in Overnight 'Armed Confrontation' Near White House

Secret Service agents shot a man during an overnight "armed confrontation" near the White House on Saturday. The incident took place on the west side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building after local police identified the individual as a "suicidal person" reportedly traveling from Indiana. When officers approached him, the man pulled out a firearm, prompting Secret Service agents to open fire in response. The man was rushed to the hospital, and his condition is unknown. It was also reported that no Secret Service agents were injured during the incident.

Secret Service personnel later located the individual’s vehicle and spotted a person on foot who matched the description. Authorities have not yet released the man's identity or further details, but the situation has raised concerns about security protocols in the area.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the Secret Service said in a statement shared on X by spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Secret Service personnel were involved in a shooting following an armed encounter with a person of interest shortly after midnight on March 9 at 17th and G Streets NW. Media staging area will be at 17th and Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/0sEH7ma0BE — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) March 9, 2025

Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Michael Buck provided an on-scene media briefing. Our preliminary statement is below. The @DCPoliceDept will lead the investigation, as they are the primary agency responsible for use-of-force incidents within the District of Columbia. pic.twitter.com/Aqv6djUzbV — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) March 9, 2025

This is a developing story. The Metropolitan Police Department has stated that it will conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting.