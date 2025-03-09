A Former Top Aide for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Had Quite the Secret
JD Vance Hits Back at Agitators Who Terrified His Three-Year-Old Daughter

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 09, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Pro-Ukraine protesters targeted Vice President JD Vance and his young daughter during a recent outing, who confronted them while they enjoyed a walk. The protesters harassed Vance’s frightened three-year-old daughter, prompting the vice president to issue a blunt response condemning the reprehensible behavior. Vance expressed outrage over the incident, highlighting the troubling trend of political aggression that increasingly involves innocent family members.  

“Today, while walking my 3-year-old daughter, a group of ‘Slava Ukraini’ protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared,” Vance wrote on X. 

The vice president explained that he remained calm and effectively de-escalated the situation by engaging with the protesters, convincing them to stop harassing his child. 

“Nearly all of them agreed,” Vance continued. 

However, he directly warned anyone attempting to harass Vance while he was with his children.

“If you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a sh*t person,” he said. 

Tags: JD VANCE

