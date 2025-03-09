JD Vance Hits Back at Agitators Who Terrified His Three-Year-Old Daughter

Pro-Ukraine protesters targeted Vice President JD Vance and his young daughter during a recent outing, who confronted them while they enjoyed a walk. The protesters harassed Vance’s frightened three-year-old daughter, prompting the vice president to issue a blunt response condemning the reprehensible behavior. Vance expressed outrage over the incident, highlighting the troubling trend of political aggression that increasingly involves innocent family members.

Advertisement

“Today, while walking my 3-year-old daughter, a group of ‘Slava Ukraini’ protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared,” Vance wrote on X.

The vice president explained that he remained calm and effectively de-escalated the situation by engaging with the protesters, convincing them to stop harassing his child.

“Nearly all of them agreed,” Vance continued.

However, he directly warned anyone attempting to harass Vance while he was with his children.

“If you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a sh*t person,” he said.

Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of “Slava Ukraini” protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared.



I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them… — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 8, 2025

You should ask them why they haven't moved to Ukraine to fight since they seem to care so much. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 8, 2025

The only good part is that now those fake protestors have to be paid for by Soros and not the US taxpayer. — Zee parody (@zee_parody) March 9, 2025

100% they are looking like the pro Palestinian protesters. They loose the public sympathy when they do things like this — Leslie Mullin (@LeslieMullin1) March 9, 2025