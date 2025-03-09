Chip Roy Reveals What Could Derail Republican's Plan to Avert Gov’t Shutdown

As Republicans push to pass the continuing resolution (CR) to prevent a government shutdown on Friday, several obstacles remain, including members of the party holding out on voting to move it forward.

GOP Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), known for taking a strong stance against short-term government funding measures, has Republicans fearing he could potentially be one of the party members who stand in the way of passing the spending bill. However, during an interview on Fox & Friends on Sunday, Roy expressed his support of the spending bill.

“There are still a few folks who don’t like it,” Roy said. “Democrats desperately want to turn the lights off to stop Elon and DOGE because they know the American people are now getting a glimpse under the hood.”

Rep. Roy: “We need to support the president to be able to move the ball forward with a freeze in spending. I think that's the right approach.



Freezing spending is good, holding defense in place so that we can re-modernize our military is good. Stopping Democrats is good. . .… pic.twitter.com/7ORksYto6f — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) March 9, 2025

He raised concerns that Democrats could take advantage of internal GOP divisions to secure substantial concessions, given that Republicans can only afford to lose one vote if all lawmakers are present. With Republicans holding a slim 218-214 majority in the House, losing even two votes to the Democrats would result in a tie, preventing any decision from being reached.

Roy accused Democrats of deliberately pushing for the failure of the continuing resolution (CR) to force Elon Musk to suspend operations at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This comes as DOGE has uncovered significant fraud and wasteful spending within the federal government.

Why 6 month spending freeze “CR?” 1) Keep lights on for @elonmusk & DOGE, 2) Dems WANT shutdown to stop Elon, 3) No earmarks, 3) No big omnibus, 4) 72 hrs to read, 5) Set up White House to impound & identify waste 6) set up cuts in fy26, & 7) Freeze / stop spending increase. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 9, 2025

On Saturday, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to praise the House and Senate for putting together a "very good" funding bill, encouraging Republicans to vote "yes" on the CR, which will take place next week,