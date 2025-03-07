Trump Issues a New Warning About Iran's Nuclear Program
Ex-AOC Aide Sets Sights on Pelosi’s Seat in Bold Primary Challenge

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 07, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) faces an unexpected primary challenge from a former aide to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). The challenger, who previously worked closely with the “Squad” member, is positioning himself as a progressive alternative to the long-time Democratic leader, calling for fresh leadership and a stronger push for bold reforms. With Pelosi having held her seat for decades, this challenge signals a potential shift in the district's political landscape and sets the stage for a high-stakes race in the upcoming election.

Saikat Chakrabarti announced his bid to challenge Pelosi for her seat, which she has held for nearly 45 years. In his campaign pitch, he cited concerns with new government regulations and an “alternative vision” to President Donald Trump’s form of government.

“After serving as her campaign manager and first chief of staff, I returned to San Francisco where for five years I’ve led a policy think tank that develops comprehensive solutions to the problems that both America and San Francisco face,” Chakrabarti wrote on X. “Now, I want to bring those solutions to Congress. I’m going to run a very different kind of campaign than most. Instead of spending hours each day doing ‘call time’ with big money donors — I’m going to spend every day talking with voters. I know! What a radical idea.” 

He suggested he would begin at the grassroots by holding online meetings with voters as he prepares to campaign for California’s 12th Congressional District.

“Watching Trump and Elon freely unleash chaos in their illegal seizure of government, it’s become clear to me that the Democratic Party needs new leadership,” he said. “I’m going to find every way I can to talk to everybody that I possibly can in San Francisco and get my message to them directly.” 

While Chakrabarti said he respects Pelosi's accomplishments, the 39-year-old argued that the United States is very different from when she first began her career in Washington, D.C. Pelosi has previously said that the Democratic Party doesn’t need to change.

Pelosi stepped down as speaker in 2022 but has since filed paperwork to run for re-election in 2026. However, she has not publicly said whether she will seek another term. 

