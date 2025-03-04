KJP Asked Point Blank If She Really Thought Biden Could Beat Trump. Here's What She Said

During a recent press briefing, former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked directly if she truly believed former President Joe Biden could actually defeat President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Her answer speculates that many Democrats had doubts about Biden’s chances of securing the win despite telling the American people a different story.

Advertisement

During an appearance on The View, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin questioned Karine Jean-Pierre about whether she genuinely believed her 81-year-old boss could defeat Trump, considering his low approval ratings and tumultuous first term— especially after the disastrous debate against Trump.

“Do you believe that Joe Biden would’ve won if he had stayed in and a followup to that, do you think [former Vice President] Kamala Harris would have had a better shot had she had more time?” Griffin asked.

However, Jean-Pierre repeatedly dodged the question.

“I was asked a question, and I answered it honestly, and how I felt at the moment; I was the one going to the podium almost every day after that happened, and it was shocking what I saw. But I also, I can’t speculate, right? I don’t know what would have happened. I really – and anybody that says they do, they don’t really know, and so I don’t want to go to rehash the past,” she said.

Griffin did not let Jean-Pierre off that easily. Instead, she grilled on whether she had any clue or insights that Biden would go on to lose every swing state.

However, co-host Joy Behar tried to change topics, saying, “That ship has sailed.” The segment went to commercial before Jean-Pierre had the chance to answer.

She went on to claim that Trump’s press team operates media outlets owned, operated, or significantly influenced by the government.

“What we’re looking at is state TV. What we’re looking at is what Russia is doing. What we’re looking at is what North Korea is doing,” she claimed.

Karine Jean-Pierre on Trump's White House press team: "What we’re looking at is state TV. What we’re looking at is what Russia is doing. What we’re looking at is what North Korea is doing" pic.twitter.com/P3n8IQnpKH — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) March 4, 2025

Trump Speech Sale! TODAY ONLY. 60 Percent off ALL VIP MEMBERSHIPS! Don't wait, sign up NOW by clicking HERE!