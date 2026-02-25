It's (D)ifferent: Check Out What the Left Once Said About Hockey Players Visiting the White House

VIP
Democrats Try Pretending to Be Normal to Fool Normal Voters
Democrats Try Pretending to Be Normal to Fool Normal Voters
Did You Miss Trump Absolutely Wrecking Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union?
Did You Miss Trump Absolutely Wrecking Nancy Pelosi at the State of the...
If The Dems Lose the Midterms, This Moment at the State of the Union Will Be Cited as the Reason Why
If The Dems Lose the Midterms, This Moment at the State of the...
Liberal Media Reactions to Trump's State of the Union Were Wild, But This Poll Will Drive Libs Nuts
Liberal Media Reactions to Trump's State of the Union Were Wild, But This...
The Mother of the Hughes Brothers Just Imploded a Ton of Liberal Narratives About the Men's Hockey Team
The Mother of the Hughes Brothers Just Imploded a Ton of Liberal Narratives...
Pronoun Twitter Might Commit Mass Suicide After Trump Said This About the US Women's Hockey Team
Pronoun Twitter Might Commit Mass Suicide After Trump Said This About the US...
Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address
Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address
This State Agency Rejected Her Because She's White – Now She's Suing
This State Agency Rejected Her Because She's White – Now She's Suing
Rep. Bob Onder Introduces the Chloe Cole Act to Protect Kids From 'Gender-Affirming' Procedures
Rep. Bob Onder Introduces the Chloe Cole Act to Protect Kids From 'Gender-Affirming'...
VIP
The Medical Gaslighting of Women Comes From the Left, Too
The Medical Gaslighting of Women Comes From the Left, Too
It Had to Hurt CBS to Admit President Trump Was Right About the US Murder Rate
It Had to Hurt CBS to Admit President Trump Was Right About the...
This Democrat Just Said How Her Party Really Feels About Standing Up for Americans Over Illegal Aliens
This Democrat Just Said How Her Party Really Feels About Standing Up for...
Abigail Spanberger's State of the Union Rebuttal Was a Massive Failure, Just Like Her
Abigail Spanberger's State of the Union Rebuttal Was a Massive Failure, Just Like...
How Can You Not Stand?
How Can You Not Stand?
Tipsheet

It's (D)ifferent: Check Out What the Left Once Said About Hockey Players Visiting the White House

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 25, 2026 10:30 AM
It's (D)ifferent: Check Out What the Left Once Said About Hockey Players Visiting the White House
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Ever since the Men's Olympic Hockey Team won gold at the Olympics and accepted praise from President Trump, the Left has been running around with their hair on fire. That only got worse when the team accepted an invitation to the White House and the State of the Union address. During the State of the Union, President Trump also announced that goalie Connor Hellebuyck would be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Advertisement

The Left is mad the hockey team didn't "stand up" to President Trump and fulfill their weird "resistance" fantasies. But there was a time when declining an invitation to the White House was deeply offensive to the Left.

Guess who the president was then.

Here's MSNBC's Alex Wagner and Biden advisor Neera Tanden attacking Boston Bruins player Tim Thomas after he declined an invitation from Barack Obama to visit the White House after the Bruins won the Stanley Cup.

"Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas RSVP'd 'thanks, but no thanks,' to a White House invitation," said Alex Wagner.

She then read a statement from Thomas, in which Thomas said, "I exercised my right as a free citizen not to visit the White House. This was not about politics or party, as in my opinion, both parties are responsible for the situation we are in as a country."

"I think this is just kind of the hyper-partisanship that just kind of irritates everybody," Tanden said. "Just go to the White House, you don't have to run an ad or cut a commercial or anything. Just go to the White House, take part, celebrate just like everybody else celebrates with Republican or Democratic presidents."

Recommended

Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP MSNBC STATE OF THE UNION WHITE HOUSE

"Especially when you're getting honored. Obama made specific mention of him during his six-minute address," Wagner added.

Ah, so it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

That's exactly what they'd do.

This sums it up perfectly.

2026 MS NOW wouldn't agree with 2012 MSNBC.

Advertisement

The Left always plays Calvinball; the rules change to benefit them when they need the rules to change.

The absolute insanity from the Left over this is very telling. They can't imagine a world where people agree with or support President Trump, and they can't conceive that some people are able to transcend politics in the name of things like unity and celebrating a major Olympic victory. The men's hockey team has every right to accept congratulations and invitations from President Trump, and by their own admission, the Left said this isn't a partisan issue.

Or it wasn't, when a Democrat was in the White House.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Townhall’s coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address Matt Vespa
Abigail Spanberger's State of the Union Rebuttal Was a Massive Failure, Just Like Her Amy Curtis
Liberal Media Reactions to Trump's State of the Union Were Wild, But This Poll Will Drive Libs Nuts Matt Vespa
Did You Miss Trump Absolutely Wrecking Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union? Matt Vespa
This Democrat Just Said How Her Party Really Feels About Standing Up for Americans Over Illegal Aliens Amy Curtis
If The Dems Lose the Midterms, This Moment at the State of the Union Will Be Cited as the Reason Why Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Tweet That Best Summarized Trump's Epic State of the Union Address Matt Vespa
Advertisement