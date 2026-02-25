VIP
New Emails Appear to Contradict Biden's Involvement Regarding the Mar-a-Lago Ransacking
This College Is Facing a Massive DOJ Lawsuit for Allowing Antisemitism on Campus
Joy Reid Sings Off Key to Protest Trump's State of the Union Speech – It Went Exactly As You Think
Immigration Courts Are Bleeding Judges, Leaving Millions of Cases in Limbo
Park Ranger Was Fired for Displaying Trans Flag at National Park – Now He's Suing
Is This the Best Hakeem Jeffries Can Do in Response to the State of the Union Address?
Rep. Bob Onder Introduces the Chloe Cole Act to Protect Kids From 'Gender-Affirming' Procedures
The Left Was Singing a Much Different Tune When This Hockey Player Declined a White House Visit
The Medical Gaslighting of Women Comes From the Left, Too
It Had to Hurt CBS to Admit President Trump Was Right About the US Murder Rate
How Can You Not Stand?
The Moment Democrats Stayed Seated
Four Dead in Mass Stabbing in Washington State
Fetterman Blasts His Side of the Aisle for Their Blatant Disrespect of Erika Kirk and Iryna Zarutska
Tipsheet

Mike Johnson Says He Nearly Ejected These Members of the Squad Over Their State of the Union Outbursts

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 25, 2026 12:30 PM
Mike Johnson Says He Nearly Ejected These Members of the Squad Over Their State of the Union Outbursts
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson revealed that he nearly ejected two members of the progressive “Squad,” Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), following their outbursts during President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. The disruptions came after Trump slammed Democrats for continuing to oppose his deportation policies and for defending so-called "sanctuary city" laws, which he argued have cost American lives. 

Johnson said the outbursts ultimately undermined the Democrats’ own cause and stood in stark contrast to that of Congressional Republicans. The Democrats, he said, brought nothing but shame upon their party, while Republicans stood as a display of success and patriotism.

"From your unique vantage point, what was it like looking out at Congresswoman Omar and Congresswoman Tlaib?" Fox News host Sean Hannity asked the Speaker.

"You know, it was shameful, really, and I came this close to stopping them. We could have probably ejected them from the floor, but, you know, I thought, let their actions speak for themselves," Johnson replied. "The president handled it so well, of course, and if they'd gone a step further, we probably would have ejected them."

But I think it was good for them to be there. I think it's good for the American people to see the shame that they brought upon their party and upon themselves. And what a stark contrast between them and between the Republican Party, who are standing and cheering for all these great Americans who deserve all this attention tonight.

Speaker Johnson went on to argue that the Democrats’ protest, staged as the president introduced a lineup of guests he described as great American heroes, was not only shameful but revealing. In his view, it underscored that Republicans stand for common sense, law and order, and American strength abroad.

"The brave law enforcement officers, military officials who received all the medals and the honors tonight, the victims of crime. I mean, we're on the right side of common sense, on law and justice, on security and American dominance and strength, and the Democrats stand for exactly the opposite of all that," Johnson said. "Their record shows it, and their actions tonight, I think, really brought shame on their party."

