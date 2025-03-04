Boston Chief Offers Condolences to Knife-Wielding Suspect, Not Victims

In a controversial move, Boston's police chief extended condolences to the suspect involved in a violent knife attack rather than to the innocent victims who were terrorized. The attack was halted by an off-duty officer who intervened to save lives. The attacker was shot and killed by the off-duty officer. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu failed to acknowledge the officer's heroism during her public statements, focusing instead on the broader situation without recognizing the officer's critical role in preventing further bloodshed.

After the incident, Wu expressed her condolences to everyone affected, including the attacker. However, she blatantly ignored the bravery and heroism of the police officer who took immediate action and stopped the situation from escalating.

“My condolences and all of our thoughts are with the family of the individual whose life has been lost,” Wu said.

Echoing her remarks, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox also extended his condolences to the knife-wielding suspect who attempted to kill two people— forgoing thoughts for the victims.

"My condolences go to the individual who was killed tonight," Cox said.

Days after the attack occurred, Wu doubled down on giving her condolences to the attacker.

Although her comments extended to everyone who was involved in the attack, Wu stopped short of condemning the attacker for trying to kill two people with a knife.

“Every loss of life is a horrible tragedy,” she said.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) criticized Wu for painting the attacker as a victim.

"Condolences from the mayor of Boston – wait for it – to a knife-wielding man trying to kill people!" Mace said. "Thankfully, this guy was stopped in his tracks by a brave law enforcement officer."

The National Police Association also stepped in to say what should've been said days ago:

Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk also criticized the Boston mayor for sympathizing with the attacker.

"Boston, I’m going to say this as simply as I can: You desperately need a new mayor. Trust me," he said.

