A member of the Ukrainian Parliament has called for impeachment proceedings against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asserting that such actions are crucial for the future of the nation’s leadership. The call comes amid growing criticism of Zelenskyy’s public humiliation of Ukraine following his disastrous meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House last week. With his increasingly authoritarian approach to governance and downright refusal to accept a peace and rare Earth minerals deal with the U.S., Zelenskyy’s foreign policy missteps have led to Ukraine’s isolation on the global stage.

Alexander Dubinsky, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, is calling for an emergency session to initiate impeachment proceedings against Zelenskyy. He accused the Ukrainian president of diplomatic failures, the country’s loss of unconditional U.S. support, and the regime’s complete collapse.

“Zelensky has not only failed in foreign policy - he has driven the country into a state where anyone who disagrees with his course faces repression,” he said in a statement.

Dubinsky criticized Zelenskyy’s stubbornness for the country's reaching a dead end, noting that Ukraine has no more cards to play.

“Zelenskyy has lost,” Dubinsky said, echoing Trump’s previous remarks. “If he cannot offer a real way out of the crisis, then it is up to us to make fateful decisions.”

According to Dubinsky, Zelenskyy must be impeached for the following reasons:

The failure of foreign policy, which has led to Ukraine's international isolation and the loss of allied support.

A lost war, which is the result of incompetent leadership and catastrophic decisions.

Violations of citizens' rights and the usurpation of power, manifested in the suppression of the opposition, persecution of dissenters, and authoritarian rule.

This comes as Zelenskyy spoke to reporters on Sunday, saying he was "exchangeable" for Ukrainian membership of NATO. He suggested he would step down as his country's leader if it were allowed to join the military alliance. Zelesnkyy also proposed that he is ready to sign the minerals deal with Trump.

“I have said that I am exchanging for NATO membership, then it means I have fulfilled my mission. NATO means I have fulfilled my mission,” he said.

“To change me, it will not be easy because it is not enough to simply hold elections. You would need to prevent me from participating. And it will be a bit more difficult,” Zelenskyy added.