Lindsey Graham Sides With Trump After Zelenskyy’s Beatdown in the Oval Office

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has reversed his stance and is now siding with President Donald Trump after a heated exchange involving Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Vice President J.D. Vance in the Oval Office on Friday. Initially, Graham was one of the Republican Party’s most vocal advocates supporting the Ukraine war effort. However, following Zelenskyy's outburst during the tense meeting, which concluded without a deal, Graham has changed his position.

Advertisement

Graham told reporters he thought Zelenskyy’s confrontation with Trump in the Oval Office was a “complete, utter disaster.” He added that he has “never been more proud” of the president and Vice President J.D. Vance for supporting the United States despite suggesting that any prospect of a deal may be dead.

“I don’t know if we can ever do business with Zelenskyy again,” Graham said. “I think most Americans saw a guy that they would not want to go in business with.”

“Devastated. Everything I … have been working for to try to get a new relationship with the United States around a critical minerals deal beneficial to both of us was completely obliterated today,” the senator said, referring to the rare Earth minerals deal Zelenskyy and Trump were supposed to sign.

Graham has consistently supported Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia while remaining a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the past, he suggested that Putin should be removed from power. He has also advocated for the United States to increase its financial assistance to Ukraine, which includes sending military aid and imposing sanctions on Russia. Furthermore, Graham has urged NATO to support Ukraine, arguing that defeating Russia in Ukraine is vital for global security and the preservation of democratic values.

When asked what comes next, the senator said that Zelenskyy “either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change.”