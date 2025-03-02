A Washington Post Reporter's Shocking Response to CNN Scott Jennings' Take on Zelensky's...
Liberal Reporter Shreds This Anti-Trump Talking Point About Zelensky's Smackdown at the Wh...
The Mayor of Boston Did Not Just Say That About an Armed Attacker
Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the...
Some Questions for Our Democrat Enemies
Trump Stands With Ukraine
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 257: What the Bible Says About Ashes
The Trump Administration Follows the Law, Democrats Do Not
VIP
Marco Rubio Just Gave the Best interview in Defense of Trump's Ukraine and...
Lindsey Graham Sides With Trump After Zelenskyy’s Beatdown in the Oval Office
Pro-Ukrainian Protesters Disrupt JD Vance’s Family Ski Trip, Prompting VP to Move Location...
Federal Judge Rules Against Trump's Firing of Head of Special Counsel
Reports From Gazan Hell
The Rising Tide of Resistance Against Iran's Mullahs
Tipsheet

Ex-Biden Aide Admits Administration Gaslit Americans on Biden's Health

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 02, 2025 1:00 PM
Chris Kleponis/Pool Photo via AP

An aide to former President Joe Biden has publicly admitted that the administration misled the American public. The admission acknowledges that the administration engaged in gaslighting tactics to downplay the president’s health and age. The admission has raised ongoing questions about the Biden administration's transparency and handling of critical issues during its office. Despite many Democrats raising concerns about Biden’s health, his own administration chose to ignore the problem. 

Advertisement

Michael LaRosa told Puck News that the Biden administration considered the 81-year-old president’s age a real issue, yet his staff continued to lie to the public and dismiss such claims. He remarked that Biden’s team was terrified whenever the former president participated in an unrehearsed or unscripted interview.

“The president’s team was scared to death of impromptu, unscripted, unrehearsed, unpracticed, unchoreographed anything,” LaRosa said. “They couldn’t compete in the attention economy. They didn’t have any idea how. And they didn’t have the vessel in Biden, who would have done anything. He loves TV. He loves doing stuff. It was the orbit that didn’t trust the candidate.”

As the 2024 election approached, concerns about Biden’s health became an increasing issue for Americans, with even mainstream media finding it difficult to overlook. The situation intensified after his disastrous debate performance against President Donald Trump in June. Consequently, calls for Biden to end his campaign surged, and support for his re-election started to decline steadily. 

Recommended

Liberal Reporter Shreds This Anti-Trump Talking Point About Zelensky's Smackdown at the White House Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Biden needed the press, but when he needed the press the most, they didn’t trust him. And then the press put their foot on the gas and never took it off, and he was politically dead in a month,” he told the outlet. 

In December, I covered a report that claimed Biden was allegedly too "mentally fatigued" to take a critical call from the House Armed Services Committee Chair in the lead-up to the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden was reportedly so fatigued that he missed an important phone call with then-House Armed Services Committee Chair Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash) in 2021, right before the United States pulled out of Afghanistan, leaving significant casualties, including 13 American service members dead. 

Still, LaRosa said that calling it a “cover-up” of Biden’s age is a “little harsh and exaggerated.” He claimed that every politician lies about their age, pointing out that they all wear make-up on TV. 

However, he didn’t hesitate to admit that he was aware that Biden's age was an issue from the first day he joined the campaign in 2019. 

Advertisement

“There are some things that are true, like the gaslighting,” LaRosa continued. “There was a lot of denial of the polling. All of the polling in the spring of 2023 and then the fall of 2023 showed that there was no real depth of support from his own party, let alone independents and Republicans. And Biden had been tied, or within the margin of error, with Trump—who had, by that point, how many court hearings? How many indictments? The fact that he was so close was always a problem, but they were kind of in denial.”

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liberal Reporter Shreds This Anti-Trump Talking Point About Zelensky's Smackdown at the White House Matt Vespa
Some Questions for Our Democrat Enemies Derek Hunter
A Washington Post Reporter's Shocking Response to CNN Scott Jennings' Take on Zelensky's WH Trip Matt Vespa
Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the White House Matt Vespa
The Mayor of Boston Did Not Just Say That About an Armed Attacker Matt Vespa
Is James Comey's Daughter Behind the FBI’s Delay in Releasing Epstein Files? Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Liberal Reporter Shreds This Anti-Trump Talking Point About Zelensky's Smackdown at the White House Matt Vespa
Advertisement