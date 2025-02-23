How the FBI Responded to Elon Musk's Email Isn't Shocking. The Lib Media...
Tipsheet

Trump Applauds Germany’s Conservative Party Victory

Sarah Arnold
February 23, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump is celebrating a significant victory for conservatives in Germany, as the country's conservative party secured a major win in the latest elections. This triumph is a rebuke to the current government's left-wing policies. Trump extended his congratulations and described the outcome as a positive shift in Europe's political landscape. This win shows growing support for conservative values in Germany, aligning with Trump’s broader political message of national sovereignty and strong borders.  

According to exit polls on Sunday, Germany’s center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) won the national election. The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured a strong second place. The country’s conservative opposition leader, Friedrich Merz, is expected to adopt a stricter stance on immigration and the economy than his opponent, Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The victory marks the strongest performance for a far-right party since World War II. On the contrary, Scholz’s party took third place— the worst postwar result in a national parliamentary election. 

“LOOKS LIKE THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY IN GERMANY HAS WON THE VERY BIG AND HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ELECTION," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "MUCH LIKE THE USA, THE PEOPLE OF GERMANY GOT TIRED OF THE NO COMMON SENSE AGENDA, ESPECIALLY ON ENERGY AND IMMIGRATION, THAT HAS PREVAILED FOR SO MANY YEARS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR GERMANY, AND FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF A GENTLEMAN NAMED DONALD J. TRUMP. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL — MANY MORE VICTORIES TO FOLLOW!!!”

Merz has adopted a U.S.-style approach to immigration with a 15-point plan, focusing on tighter borders and deporting rejected asylum seekers. The AfD has pledged to carry out mass deportations.

