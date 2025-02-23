Dem Gov. Under Fire for Paying Cabinet Members Sweet Bonuses in 2024

Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Mich.) faces scrutiny after it was revealed that her administration awarded political appointees thousands of dollars in bonuses. Critics are questioning the timing and transparency of these payments, particularly as many residents continue to grapple with the economic challenges of inflation brought on by the Biden administration. The controversy has sparked concerns about using taxpayer money and whether these bonuses were justified amid budget constraints.

According to records obtained by the Free Press under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act, Whitmer paid over $145,000 in bonuses to 15 of her cabinet members and department directors in 2024 as part of a "performance pay" program for high-ranking civil servants that has since expanded to include political appointees.

This unusual move has raised questions about whether these bonuses were intended to incentivize political loyalty, aligning appointees with Whitmer’s Democratic agenda instead of allowing them to function independently or focus solely on their official duties. Critics argue that the payments could be considered a strategy to strengthen her influence within the state’s Democratic Party.

Records show that Whitmer appointees, many of whom already earn salaries exceeding $200,000 annually, received bonuses nearing five percent. The bonuses were first disclosed in January when two Michigan State Police unions filed an ethics complaint regarding a bonus exceeding $10,000 awarded to MSP Director Col. James Grady. At that time, a Whitmer spokeswoman refused to answer whether other department directors, "unclassified" appointees serving at the governor's discretion, had also received bonuses.

However, records obtained by the outlet through FOIA requests to the Michigan Civil Service Commission and the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget reveal that Grady's bonus was typical—nearly every Whitmer cabinet member received a bonus last year.

In total, 15 of Whitmer’s cabinet members received bonuses— all of whom were appointed by the governor.

This comes as Whitmer is viewed as a potential Democratic presidential candidate for 2028. However, she has downplayed the rumors, emphasizing her commitment to completing her second term as governor.