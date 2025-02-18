Trump Fulfills Another Campaign Promise With Latest Executive Order
Tipsheet

Judge Rejects Democrat-Led Effort to Stop DOGE Access

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 18, 2025 5:15 PM
Photo/Alex Brandon

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has blocked an attempt to stop the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) mass firings and the restrictions on federal data access. This ruling comes as the Trump administration faces increasing opposition from bureaucrats concerned about transparency and the downsizing of government agencies. This latest legal battle further intensifies the ongoing debate over the future of government efficiency reforms under the Trump administration. 

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected an emergency appeal from 14 Democratic-led states seeking to block cost-reduction measures and prevent DOGE from proceeding with its restructuring plans. The states had requested a temporary restraining order, but the judge ruled against the motion, allowing the administration’s efforts to continue unimpeded. 

“Plaintiffs legitimately call into question what appears to be the unchecked authority of an unelected individual and an entity that was not created by Congress and over which it has no oversight,” she said. “In these circumstances, it must be indisputable that this court acts within the bounds of its authority. Accordingly, it cannot issue a TRO, especially one as wide-ranging as the Plaintiff's request, without clear evidence of imminent, irreparable harm to these Plaintiffs. The current record does not meet that standard.” 

She argued that the plaintiffs failed to meet the “high standard for irreparable injury.” She noted that their claims were based on media reports speculating on potential financial or programmatic harm if DOGE continues its aggressive restructuring. She likened this to Musk’s previous description of USAID as going through a “woodchipper.” 

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez initially filed the lawsuit. He asserted, "There is no greater threat to democracy than the accumulation of state power in the hands of a single, unelected individual.” 

The lawsuit also involved attorney generals from Arizona, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington. 

Tags: DOGE

