Watch Tom Homan Obliterate Chris Van Hollen
Ex-NBC News Host Details What the Media's Biggest Blunder Has Been Regarding Trump
Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights?
New CNN Poll Shows American Support Deporting All Illegal Aliens
The Media Is Trying to Revive Signal-gate Using Hegseth's Wife?
The Sad Trombone Blows For Leticia James – Whomp! Whomp!
Did You Notice What Was Odd About Joe Biden's Easter Photo
VIP
Democrats Have To Lie, The Truth Does Them No Favors
Why They Are On The Wrong Side Of History
Is There Hope for a Democratic Party Resurrection?
David Zweig’s New Covid Book Is A Must Read
Will We See Justice?
The Radical Left's Plan to Stop Trump and His Agenda
SCOTUS Justice Alito Issues Brilliant Dissent in Response to Order Temporarily Halting Gan...
Tipsheet

Pope Francis Has Died

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 21, 2025 7:05 AM
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, has died. He was 88 years old. 

Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the Pope's death in a statement released by the Vatican on Monday.

Advertisement

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father,” the Cardinal said.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and the marginalized,” he added.

Pope Francis was at the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta when he passed just after Easter Sunday.

Vice President JD Vance, who is Catholic, visited the pontiff days ago.

Recommended

Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In recent weeks, Pope Francis’ health was in the headlines. He was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Friday, Feb. 14, to undergo testing and treatment for bronchitis. From that point forward, developments indicated that he was showing signs of mild kidney failure and respiratory issues. He received a blood transfusion on Feb. 23.

On Feb. 23, he wrote on X, “Thank you for your closeness, and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world!”

After his hospitalization, the Vatican claimed that the pontiff’s health was improving slightly. This uptick did not last long, as an announcement on Feb. 28 revealed that he began suffering a "breathing crisis" making his condition suddenly much worse. After several days, he was taken off a ventilator and appeared to be improving.

Advertisement

On March 23, the pontiff made his first public appearance in over a month. He was discharged from the hospital.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, became Pope on March 13, 2013. He was 76 years old at the time. This followed Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation

Pope Francis was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969 and became Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998. He was created a cardinal in 2001 by Pope John Paul II.

Within two to three weeks of the Holy Father's death, the dean of the College of Cardinals will summon the cardinals to Rome for a conclave to select Francis’ successor.

Tags: CHRISTIANITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights? Matt Vespa
The Sad Trombone Blows For Leticia James – Whomp! Whomp! Kurt Schlichter
Did You Notice What Was Odd About Joe Biden's Easter Photo Matt Vespa
Watch Tom Homan Obliterate Chris Van Hollen Matt Vespa
Ex-NBC News Host Details What the Media's Biggest Blunder Has Been Regarding Trump Matt Vespa
The Media Is Trying to Revive Signal-gate Using Hegseth's Wife? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights? Matt Vespa
Advertisement