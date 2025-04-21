Pope Francis Has Died

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, has died. He was 88 years old.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the Pope's death in a statement released by the Vatican on Monday.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father,” the Cardinal said.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and the marginalized,” he added.

Pope Francis was at the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta when he passed just after Easter Sunday.

At 9:45 AM on Easter Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, spoke these words at the Casa Santa Marta:



"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome,… — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025

At 9:45 AM, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced the death of Pope Francis from Casa Santa Marta, recalling his life of faithful service and love for the poor. “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we… pic.twitter.com/nbBxT37tZf — EWTN Vatican (@EWTNVatican) April 21, 2025

Vice President JD Vance, who is Catholic, visited the pontiff days ago.

Pope Francis met briefly with U.S. Vice President @JDVance on Easter Sunday. The private audience lasted a few minutes. They exchanged Easter greetings, and the pope gave Vance a Vatican tie, rosaries and a set of three large chocolate Easter eggs for his kids. pic.twitter.com/v48BsukaDQ — EWTN News (@EWTNews) April 20, 2025

In recent weeks, Pope Francis’ health was in the headlines. He was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Friday, Feb. 14, to undergo testing and treatment for bronchitis. From that point forward, developments indicated that he was showing signs of mild kidney failure and respiratory issues. He received a blood transfusion on Feb. 23.

On Feb. 23, he wrote on X, “Thank you for your closeness, and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world!”

I have recently received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children. Thank you for your closeness, and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world! — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 23, 2025

After his hospitalization, the Vatican claimed that the pontiff’s health was improving slightly. This uptick did not last long, as an announcement on Feb. 28 revealed that he began suffering a "breathing crisis" making his condition suddenly much worse. After several days, he was taken off a ventilator and appeared to be improving.

On Sunday evening, the Holy See Press Office provided the following update on Pope Francis' health:https://t.co/gQU7UtfIXC pic.twitter.com/tL5dnLHiUi — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) February 24, 2025

Statement from the Holy See Press Officehttps://t.co/juLiScN3YC pic.twitter.com/pyfKX6ZaxA — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) February 28, 2025

On March 23, the pontiff made his first public appearance in over a month. He was discharged from the hospital.

Pope Francis has made his first public appearance in over a month



He blessed the crowd and spoke to them



He now returns to the Vatican



🇻🇦 pic.twitter.com/BfXOMF7Qks — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) March 23, 2025

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, became Pope on March 13, 2013. He was 76 years old at the time. This followed Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation.

Pope Francis was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969 and became Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998. He was created a cardinal in 2001 by Pope John Paul II.

Within two to three weeks of the Holy Father's death, the dean of the College of Cardinals will summon the cardinals to Rome for a conclave to select Francis’ successor.