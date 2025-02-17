That Response From a Swing State Focus Group Member Definitely Annoyed This CNN...
VIP
The Regime Media Is Against Free Speech
BREAKING: Multiple People Injured in Delta Airlines Plane Crash at Toronto Airport
NAACP Wants to Punish Companies for Abandoning DEI Instead of Seeking Real Solution...
VIP
CBS News Has Lost Its Way, Blaming Free Speech for Nazis and Promoting...
VIP
Arkansas Bill Would Cripple ATF Efforts in State
Speaker Johnson: Elon ‘Cracked the Code’ To Beat Deep State
Trump ‘Deadly Serious’ About Stopping Iran From Getting Nukes, Waltz Says
VIP
Pardoned Pro-Lifers: 'Trump Saved My Life'
Elon Musk Exposes Shocking Discovery: Millions in Social Security Database Listed as 100-1...
Here's Why AP's Stubbornness on Gulf of America Is Even More Ridiculous
VIP
A Republican State Lawmaker Wants to Create a DOGE for His State
Louisiana-New York Governors Get Into It Over Indictment of Provider in Abortion-Pill Case
VIP
Hakeem Jeffries Confronted With a Painful Reality
Tipsheet

Elon Musk's SpaceX Teams Up with FAA to Push for Safer, Modernized Air Traffic System

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 17, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

SpaceX personnel met with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday to discuss potential improvements in safety protocols following recent plane crashes. The meeting is part of an ongoing effort to enhance aviation standards and ensure that SpaceX's operations comply with the highest safety regulations. The discussions are expected to focus on identifying key areas where procedures can be strengthened to prevent further incidents.

Advertisement

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy recently welcomed a team from SpaceX to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center in Virginia as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) seeks input from Elon Musk’s company on creating "a new, better, modern, and safer system" for air traffic management. In a social media statement, Duffy stressed that President Donald Trump deserves assurance of safe travel from point A to point B, committing to revamp the industry to enhance safety standards.

“To do that, I need advice from the brightest minds in America. I’m asking for help from any high-tech American developer or company that is willing to give back to our country,” Duffy said. 

During the visit, Musk’s SpaceX team will “plug-in” and gain insight into the existing system. They will also understand air traffic controllers' preferences and frustrations with their current tools and collaborate on designing a more advanced, efficient, and safer system for the future.

By leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration, Musk is classified as a special government employee. However, it is unclear whether the Tesla CEO will have anything to do with the meeting with the FAA. 

Following Duffy’s meeting announcement, Musk wrote on x that the “safety of air travel is a non-partisan matter.” 

Recommended

Speaker Johnson: Elon ‘Cracked the Code’ To Beat Deep State Jeremy Frankel
Advertisement

“SpaceX engineers will help make air travel safer,” he continued, adding that his advisory board would make “rapid safety upgrades” to air traffic control systems.

Duffy made clear that air travel safety is a “nonpartisan matter,” thereby rebutting potential criticisms from Democrats who blasted DOGE and the FAA. 

“Because I know the media (and Hillary Clinton) will claim Elon’s team is getting special access, let me make clear that the @FAANews regularly gives tours of the command center to both media and companies,” Duffy wrote on X. 

This comes after Trump fired several hundred FAA employees, including those hired to maintain radar, landing, and navigational aids. 

Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Speaker Johnson: Elon ‘Cracked the Code’ To Beat Deep State Jeremy Frankel
Jack Smith Discloses Eyebrow-Raising Gift Mia Cathell
Elon Musk Exposes Shocking Discovery: Millions in Social Security Database Listed as 100-159 Years Old Sarah Arnold
That Response From a Swing State Focus Group Member Definitely Annoyed This CNN Host Matt Vespa
A Top Hamas Terrorist Was Plotting to Kill Jews in Europe. Here's What Israel Did Next. Jeff Charles
You Won’t Believe Why This Border Agent Was Just Arrested Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Speaker Johnson: Elon ‘Cracked the Code’ To Beat Deep State Jeremy Frankel
Advertisement