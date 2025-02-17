Elon Musk Exposes Shocking Discovery: Millions in Social Security Database Listed as 100-159 Years Old

Elon Musk is making headlines again due to discrepancies in the U.S. Social Security database. As the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk disclosed that millions of entries in the database list individuals aged between 100 and 159. This revelation has raised questions about the accuracy of government records and sparked concerns regarding the potential for fraud and mismanagement within federal systems. Given his history of challenging bureaucratic inefficiency, Musk's comments have clarified that reform is necessary to rectify government data.

On Monday, Musk’s DOGE team discovered an astonishing number of people over 100 still had active Social Security numbers despite being recorded as centenarians "with the death field set to FALSE!”

“According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE! Maybe Twilight is real, and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security," Musk wrote on X.

The Tesla CEO shared a chart on social media showing that more than 20 million individuals are listed in the Social Security database as 100 years old or older. Among them, over 3.9 million are recorded in the 130-139 age range, more than 3.5 million in the 140-149 range, and over 1.3 million in the 150-159 range. This raises concerns about potential data errors, fraud, and even speculation surrounding the possibility of “vampirism.”

Musk called for an audit of the agency, emphasizing that this could be a “massive fraud red flag.” He also pointed out significant inconsistencies between the Social Security and Treasury files.

“The logic flow diagram for the Social Security system looks INSANE. No one person actually knows how it works. The payment files that move between Social Security and Treasury have significant inconsistencies that are not reconciled. It’s wild," Musk wrote.