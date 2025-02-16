Bombs Biden Admin Withheld from Israel, Finally Arrive Thanks to Trump

In a significant shift, nearly 2,000 heavy bombs previously withheld by the Biden administration have finally arrived in Israel, thanks to President Donald Trump's intervention. While former President Joe Biden hesitated to provide these essential military supplies, Trump's influence and longstanding support for Israel was pivotal in ensuring the country's security needs were met, showcasing his commitment to America's strongest ally in the Middle East.

A shipment of 1,800 heavy bombs from the United States arrived in Israel overnight, thanks to Trump fast-tracking the weapons that the Biden administration previously held up. Biden's decision to withhold the bombs stemmed from Israel's strike in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza near the Egyptian border, which resulted in the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Despite warnings from the Biden administration about potential civilian casualties, the attack led to relatively few non-combatant deaths. This move by Israel prompted the delay in military support, but the recent delivery of bombs marks a change in approach, with the strategic value of supporting Israel taking precedence. The previous administration admitted it had topped the shipment of weapons to Israel later in the war. Instead, each transfer must go through the usual approval process, as is the case for other countries.

“The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump administration, represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Katz expressed gratitude to Trump and his administration for their steadfast support of the State of Israel. He committed to ongoing collaboration to enhance its security.

The bombs are crucial for pinpointing buildings where terrorists may be hiding, providing a safer alternative to deploying Israeli soldiers into these frequently booby-trapped structures. Many Israeli soldiers have lost their lives due to collapsing buildings during operations in Gaza.