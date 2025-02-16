Elon Musk and DOGE Just Clinched a Major Win Against These Government Agencies
Of Kids & Nerd Posses
VIP
This Is One Big Problem with Red Flag Laws
VIP
Alabama Bill, If Passed, Would Put Gun Owners in Danger
Marco Rubio Leaves CBS News' Margaret Brennan Speechless After She Claimed Nazis 'Weaponiz...
Top Trump Official May Jump in the Race for California Governor if This...
Zelensky Fumes Over Trump’s Push for Russia Talks Before Ukraine
VIP
Wait Until You See the Roaring Entrance Trump Made at the Daytona 500...
Major Left-Wing Outlet Accused of Twisting JD Vance’s Words
VIP
Democrats in a Scary Place When It Comes to Support for Israel
Macron Calls for Emergency Meeting With World Leaders to ‘Discuss’ Trump
US Army Announced It Will 'No Longer' Accept Transgender Applicants
Vivek Ramaswamy to Kick Off His Governor Bid This Month
NYC to Sue Trump Admin Over $80 Million in Funding Revoked for Migrant...
Tipsheet

Bombs Biden Admin Withheld from Israel, Finally Arrive Thanks to Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 16, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Oded Balilty

In a significant shift, nearly 2,000 heavy bombs previously withheld by the Biden administration have finally arrived in Israel, thanks to President Donald Trump's intervention. While former President Joe Biden hesitated to provide these essential military supplies, Trump's influence and longstanding support for Israel was pivotal in ensuring the country's security needs were met, showcasing his commitment to America's strongest ally in the Middle East.

Advertisement

A shipment of 1,800 heavy bombs from the United States arrived in Israel overnight, thanks to Trump fast-tracking the weapons that the Biden administration previously held up. Biden's decision to withhold the bombs stemmed from Israel's strike in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza near the Egyptian border, which resulted in the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Despite warnings from the Biden administration about potential civilian casualties, the attack led to relatively few non-combatant deaths. This move by Israel prompted the delay in military support, but the recent delivery of bombs marks a change in approach, with the strategic value of supporting Israel taking precedence. The previous administration admitted it had topped the shipment of weapons to Israel later in the war. Instead, each transfer must go through the usual approval process, as is the case for other countries.

“The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump administration, represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement. 

Recommended

Marco Rubio Leaves CBS News' Margaret Brennan Speechless After She Claimed Nazis 'Weaponized' Free Speech Scott Morefield
Advertisement

Katz expressed gratitude to Trump and his administration for their steadfast support of the State of Israel. He committed to ongoing collaboration to enhance its security. 

The bombs are crucial for pinpointing buildings where terrorists may be hiding, providing a safer alternative to deploying Israeli soldiers into these frequently booby-trapped structures. Many Israeli soldiers have lost their lives due to collapsing buildings during operations in Gaza.

Tags: TRUMP ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Marco Rubio Leaves CBS News' Margaret Brennan Speechless After She Claimed Nazis 'Weaponized' Free Speech Scott Morefield
Zelensky Fumes Over Trump’s Push for Russia Talks Before Ukraine Sarah Arnold
Things Didn't Turn Out Well for Team Canada After the Star-Spangled Banner Got Booed Last Night Matt Vespa
Major Left-Wing Outlet Accused of Twisting JD Vance’s Words Sarah Arnold
Wait Until You See the Roaring Entrance Trump Made at the Daytona 500 Race Sarah Arnold
Here Are the Top DOGE Takedowns So Far Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Marco Rubio Leaves CBS News' Margaret Brennan Speechless After She Claimed Nazis 'Weaponized' Free Speech Scott Morefield
Advertisement