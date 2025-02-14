Trump WH Gives Epic Valentine's Day Warning to Illegal Immigrants

The Trump White House is showing some unexpected affection this Valentine's Day—albeit not to the usual crowd. In a playful twist, the administration shared a Valentine’s Day card on its X account, featuring President Donald Trump and border czar Tom Homan’s faces atop a pink backdrop adorned with red hearts. The gesture marks a surprising tribute despite the administration's hardline stance on immigration.

The card featured a warming message to illegal aliens hiding from Immigration Customs and Enforcement officers: “Roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally, and we’ll deport you.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” the card continued.

Happy Valentine's Day ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6d7qmo7gtz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2025

The card went viral, with social media users cheering on the fact that America is so back.

During the first 18 days of President Trump's second term, federal agents made nearly 11,000 arrests of illegal immigrants, surpassing the total number of apprehensions under former President Joe Biden. Trump's tough immigration policies have also contributed to a significant decline in illegal border crossings, reaching their lowest levels in decades. Additionally, the Trump administration successfully pressured Mexico to deploy 10,000 soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border following a threat to impose a 25 percent tariff.