Tipsheet

Trump Orders Secret Service to Provide 'Every Bit of Information' on the Would-Be Assassins

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 09, 2025 12:00 PM
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

President Donald Trump issued a direct order for the Secret Service to provide “every bit of information” about the individuals who attempted to assassinate him. In a show of determination to protect himself and ensure the safety of those around him, Trump demanded a thorough investigation into the would-be assassins, emphasizing the importance of transparency and immediate action in the face of growing threats.

In remarks to the New York Post, Trump stated he is “entitled to know” about the two would-be assassins who attempted to take the president’s life. He emphasized that since former President Joe Biden is no longer in office, there are “no excuses” for not being informed of the details of the situation. 

“I want to find out about the two assassins. . . . Why did the one guy have six cell phones, and why did the other guy have [foreign] apps?” Trump asked. “No more holding back because of Biden. . . . I’m entitled to know. And they held it back long enough.” 

In his directive to the Secret Service, Trump said that he wanted to know why one of his assassins had multiple phones and a foreign application installed. 

Six cell phones were reportedly discovered in the vehicle of Ryan Routh, the suspect associated with the second assassination attempt on Trump in September at the President’s International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump's national security advisor, former Republican Michael Waltz, has called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

In July, Trump was shot by nineteen-year-old Thomas Crooks while speaking at one of his rallies in Butler, Pennsylvania. During their investigation, officials discovered encrypted messaging accounts on his phone, linked to mobile applications based in Belgium, New Zealand, and Germany. 

In his Inauguration Day speech, Trump gave glory to God, saying that he believes his life was spared for a reason after a bullet ripped through his ear on his rally stage in Butler. 

"I was saved by God to make America Great Again," Trump said on Jan. 20. 

