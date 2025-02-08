Gun Owners Celebrate Trump's Bold Executive Order to Defend 2A Rights

President Donald Trump took a bold step this week by issuing an executive order to evaluate potential violations of Americans' constitutional right to keep and bear arms. This decisive move reflects Trump's unwavering commitment to protecting the Second Amendment and ensuring that law-abiding citizens can exercise their right to self-defense without government overreach. In an era where liberal policies have increasingly targeted gun ownership, Trump’s order serves as a reminder that safeguarding American’s freedoms is a top priority.

Trump took his first action as the 47th President to protect the Second Amendment and fulfill his promises to advocate for Americans' right to bear arms. The executive order stressed the importance of preserving security and liberty in the U.S., adding that 2A is a fundamental right Americans hold to own a firearm to protect themselves, their family, and their neighbors.

The executive order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to review various federal orders, regulations, guidance, and international agreements to identify any "ongoing infringements" on constitutional gun rights. Within 30 days, Bondi must present a proposed plan of action to the President through the Domestic Policy Advisor to protect all Americans' Second Amendment rights. Following this, Bondi will finalize and implement the plan.

The White House’s order explicitly states that the president is requesting a comprehensive assessment of potential infringements that may have arisen from presidential actions under former President Joe Biden, as well as the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The executive order from the Trump administration extends beyond merely reversing the Biden administration’s policies. Its extensive mandate opens the door to possibly relaxing federal gun regulations implemented by the previous president.

During the Biden administration, the ATF enforced stricter regulations aimed at curbing the proliferation of specific firearm accessories, such as pistol braces and bump stocks. However, the Supreme Court struck down the ATF's bump stock ban, marking a significant setback for the Biden administration's anti-Second Amendment initiatives.

Executive Director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) applauded Trump’s move, saying that after four years, “law-abiding gun owners no longer have to worry about being the target of an anti-gun radical administration.”